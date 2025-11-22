Three Point Fest Powers Texas A&M Past Manhattan
Threes here. Threes there.
Everything was falling for the Texas A&M Aggies, with the ball distributed well on nearly every possession.
Guards Ruben Dominguez and Marcus Hill had a spectacular night in front of the 12th Man on a Friday against Manhattan, where the two friends combined for 23 points in the first half.
Dominguez heated up quickly, going 4 of 6 from behind the arc with a thrilling first period where he concluded with 12 points before sustaining his shooting performance to keep the Aggies rolling to their second straight victory, where he ended by connecting on 10 3-pointers, accumulating 30 points with a school record for the most 3-pointers ever posted.
Carrying over the accomplishments from the previous outing against Montana was also the G, Rylan Griffen, who looks like he is already playing in conference play with 17 points.
Rundown of Manhattan versus Texas A&M
For the first time all season, coach McMillan finally let one of the most anticipated players fans in Aggieland had been waiting to see play after rehabbing from an injury. It was the big man. Forward Mackenzie Mgbako finally got his first action with his teammates in a live game, but it was a little slower start than he would have liked.
McMillan kept him to a minute restriction, where he played for four minutes in the first period, but it was alright because his teammates took care of business on the offensive side. Fifty-five points in the first was impressive, where Hill, Dominguez and Griffen handled mostly everything needed.
The Jaspers held on to its lead for only 10 seconds before the Aggies ran away with it. The offense heated up from downtown and went on several runs down the stretch that embarrassed the defense it was going against.
A&M jumped out to a 13-2 run and went on another 9-0 run, where Manhattan went into almost a five-minute scoring drought. Dominguez registered back-to-back 3-pointers and helped the A&M to set the game on cruise control, where it steadily built up the lead, going on a spectacular 19-2 run. During this run, Manhattan had no field goals made in 4:22 before breaking the streak.
Before anyone in attendance blinked, the lead grew entering the second period, and most of it was accounted for by the baskets made in transition from three.
In the second period, the Aggies’ defense let a couple of the Jaspers' best players record a few points from downtown. In the opening five points, the Aggies hit three 3-pointers but continued dishing the ball to Griffen, who steered his teammates toward the finish line.
From the 16-minute mark to the 12-minute mark, A&M once again posted a scoring run, going on a 9-0 run as points off turnovers and points in the paint continued to roll in. For another game, McMillan relied on his bench as well, where a handful of ballers got to join the action.
Two of those stars were F Jamie Vinson and Rashaun and Agee, who contributed in the offensive and defensive rebound column, where both concluded with hauling in 15 rebounds.
The Spanish basketball player wanted to keep letting the ball fly from behind the arc. Whether it was in the corner or on the right or left wing, he was unstoppable, concluding with 10 for 14 in 28 minutes.
As for the rest of the A&M offense, it shot 58 percent from the field, registering 41 bench points and accumulating 32 assists. Defensively, 29 rebounds were brought in and 16 turnovers were forced.