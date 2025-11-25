Texas A&M Suffers First Loss Of The Season After Poor Shooting Performance
Texas A&M continues its performance in Hawaii at the North Shore Showcase with a close 61-60 loss over UTA on Monday, moving to 4-1 on the season. Despite the loss, three Aggies had 11 points, including Ny'Ceara Pryor, Janae Kent and Jordan Webster.
The first quarter was full of dominance coming from UTA's Kira Reynolds, who was able to put up 10 of the Mavericks' 16 points. For the Aggies, they struggled from behind the arc as they attempted six three-pointers, yet none of them were able to drop in.
The scoring for A&M was split through the first half, more specifically the second quarter, as five different players were able to score points for the Maroon and White. A&M's Pryor was only able to walk into halftime with five points, as she averages 17 points per game this season.
Halftime Adjustments & Second Half Battles
After the first half, the Aggies sat at 32 percent of field goals made, compared to the Mavericks' 41 percent. Another big issue for the Aggies was the struggle from behind the arc, as they went 0 for 13 from behind the arc, as none of their shots were able to drop in.
After scoring just three points in the first half, Fatsmata Janneh was able to ignite her offense in the third quarter as she added on six points for A&M. A big adjustment from the first half to the second was Webster, who after scoring zero points in the first half, she was able to score 11 points in the second half to put the game at 50-50 heading into the final quarter.
The Aggies were able to add on some vital points at the beginning of the fourth quarter as they were able to score five in a row with help from Kent and Webster. The end of the fourth quarter was rocky for both teams, as neither team could find the basket, with it being a three-point game.
With neither team being able to find the basket, the game came down to the very last seconds as it became a one-point game with just 13 seconds left. After sending the Mavericks to the line for late second freethrows, the Aggies lucked out with two misses, although they were unable to recover the rebound, leading to a last-second layup from the Mavs.
The Aggies will finish out the North Shore Showcase with a matchup versus Colorado on Tuesday.