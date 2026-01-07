Texas A&M Lands Starting SEC Offensive Tackle in Transfer Portal

The Texas A&M Aggies desperately needed to replenish their offensive line ranks after five of their top six offensive linemen, including their top three offensive tackles, Trey Zuhn, Dametrious Crownover, and Rueben Fatheree, left the program for the NFL.

They also lost both starting guards, with Armaj Reed-Adams and Chase Bisontis both officially declaring for the NFL Draft.

So far, they have done just that, landing commitments from a pair of guards in LSU transfer Coen Echols and South Carolina transfer Trovon Baugh.

And Wednesday morning, they did it again. Only this time, they addressed the outside of the line.

According to reports from GigEm247, Texas A&M has earned a commitment from LSU offensive tackle transfer Tyree Adams, who becomes their third offensive line commit thus far in the portal. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Adams picked the Aggies over pursuit from many other programs, including Kentucky, Ohio State, Ole Miss, and Oregon.

The Aggies Are Getting A Good One In Adams

LSU Tigers offensive lineman Paul Mubenga and offensive lineman Tyree Adams wait for the snap during the third quarter | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

A former four-star recruit from the 2023 cycle, Adams spent three seasons at LSU, where he developed into a cornerstone of the Tigers’ offensive line. He currently ranks as the 10th-best offensive tackle in the transfer portal according to both 247Sports and On3, making him one of the most sought-after linemen available.

Adams, who started nine games for the Tigers last season, served as the full-time left tackle before an ankle injury ended his regular season in November, but returned to play his final two games of the year with the Bayou Bengals against Oklahoma and during their bowl appearance vs. Houston.

Throughout the year, his play was up and down, but finishing with an overall grade of 55.5 on PFF, with a 48.1 run blocking grade and a 64.2 pass blocking grade. He did have good showings against some top level competition, however, finishing with a 72.7 pass blocking grade against Oklahoma, a 73.9 grade against Florida, and a 78.6 grade against Clemson.

With Zuhn, Crownover, and Fatheree no longer in the program, the addition of a veteran tackle like Adams fills a glaring need and immediately stabilizes the offensive front.

What's Next?

The Aggies, however, still have a chance to add to the position going forward in the portal as well.

This week, All-ACC North Carolina State offensive tackle Jacarrius Peak will also be visiting Aggieland.

Peak has spent the majority of his career playing right tackle for the Wolfpack, and would likely slot into that same position with the Aggies.

The Aggies also have a visit lined up with Tennessee standout tackle Lance Heard, who is one of the top players in the portal.