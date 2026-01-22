Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs: Box Score, Live Updates

The Texas A&M men's basketball team is on quite the roll in the 2025-26 season, compiling a 14-4 record thus far, including a 4-1 record in conference play.

After getting hit with their first SEC loss last week against the Tennessee Volunteers, the Maroon and White rebounded in a huge way with a 74-70 win at the Moody Center in Austin over their rivals, the Texas Longhorns.

And now, they turn their attention to the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

Aggies vs. Bulldogs

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Bucky McMillan calls a timeout during overtime against the Tennessee Volunteers at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center. | Randy Sartin-Imagn Images

The Ags are led on the court by their Spanish sensation Ruben Dominguez, who leads the team with 13.6 points and has been absolutely lights out from three-point land, shooting 45.6 percent from beyond the arc.

Senior forward Rashaun Agee has been just as productive for the Ags in terms of scoring and cleaning the boards, averaging 13.3 points per game and 8.7 rebounds per game, which has come from him recording a double-double in four of his last six contests.

Mississippi State is led in scoring by junior guard Josh Hubbard, who is currently sixth in the nation with 22.3 points per game averaged.

The Bulldogs sit 10-8 on the season and 2-3 in conference play, having lost their last three SEC games against the Kentucky Wildcats, Alabama Crimson Tide, and Ole Miss Rebels after defeating the Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners to start the conference slate.

The opening tip goes up at 8:00 PM from Reed Arena in College Station, and be sure to check back here at that time for live updates as the action unfolds in real time.

Follow below for live updates as the game progresses.

1st Half 2nd Half Mississippi State 33 Texas A&M 44

1st Half

15:53, Mississippi State 8, Texas A&M 7

The Aggies quickly get on the board with five points, but then hit a wall early and allow the Bulldogs to take the lead after they knock down their first three shots.

10:54, Mississippi State 18, Texas A&M 15

The Bulldogs ride a 6-0 run while the Aggies endure a two-minute scoring drought at one point, but still stay within a bucket of a tie.

7:51, Texas A&M 25, Mississippi State 21

Texas A&M quickly catches fire after the timeout, going on a 6-0 run of their own in a span of under a minute to take the lead.

6:04, Texas A&M 34, Mississippi State 23

Things get out of hand quickly, as the Aggies knock down back-to-back-back threes to go on a 13-2 scoring run, including a 6-0 run in the past 19 seconds, forcing Mississippi State to call a timeout.

3:02, Texas A&M 34, Mississippi State 25

The fire quickly goes out for the Aggies, as they have now missed their last seven shots and have gone scoreless over three minutes now.

Fortunately for the team, the Bulldogs have also gone scoreless for nearly the same amount of time and have missed their last five.

0:57, Texas A&M 42, Mississippi State 33

Texas A&M finally makes a bucket to end the drought, but the offense has still been silent for the most part since the big run earlier in the half.

Meanwhile, Mississippi State has made their last three shots.

Halftime, Texas A&M 44, Mississippi State 33

Rashaun Agee and Rylan Griffen both lead the Aggies with 11 points heading into the break, which is the same value of their lead over the Bulldogs.