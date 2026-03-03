Rashaun Agee Explains What Went Wrong Against Texas

Texas A&M basketball is going through another rough stretch, and the program needs to put together some big wins in early March to have some momentum and firmly secure its spot in the NCAA Tournament.

The Aggies are currently 19-10 and ninth in the SEC. They are most recently coming off a 76-70 loss to arch rivals Texas on Saturday at home inside Reed Arena. College Station suffered a disappointing loss, but the explanation for what went wrong may have been simple.

Texas A&M graduate forward Rashaun Agee was the leading scorer again for the Aggies with 22 points in 27 points, along with eight rebounds, two steals, two blocks, and a couple of 3-pointers. His complete performance led the way, but there was much to be expected out of the three starters besides Marcus Hill, who combined for a total of nine points.

Here is what Agee said in his post-game press conference on Saturday about what happened and focusing on the future.

Agee Explains What Went Wrong

Feb 28, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies forward Rashaun Agee (12) looks on during the second half against the Texas Longhorns at Reed Arena. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

“They made some tough shots, we missed some shots, that’s about it. I feel like we played pretty good defense, but they made some tough buckets down the stretch,” Agee said.

The Aggies shot 38% overall, but were just 26% from three. Texas shot 44% and made two more 3-pointers than A&M, which ultimately was the point difference.

Texas center Matas Vokietaitis picked up two early fouls in the game, and that opened up the paint for the Aggies, and they took advantage in the first half for a 30-29 lead through 20 minutes.

“I feel like it helped us a lot. I feel like they figured it out in the second half,” Agee said.

Vokietaitis eventually picked up four fouls in the game, but still got 14 points and seven rebounds on the A&M defense. The Aggies cut the deficit to 55-53 with six minutes to go, but tough shots from UT players like Tramon Mark and Jordan Pope cost the Ags big time.

Agee kept the positive mindset in his answers about how it just wasn’t A&M’s day in terms of the shots falling and how they need to come back with the same strong mindset and get back to work.

Texas A&M takes on Kentucky in the last home game of the season, and the Aggies will look to send their home crowd happy one last time by knocking down key shots and getting more contribution across the board.