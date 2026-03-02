Takeaways From Texas A&M's Home Loss to the Texas Longhorns

The low of Texas A&M's roller coaster ride through the 2026 conference slate continued Saturday night at Reed Arena as the Aggies dropped their second straight game against the Texas Longhorns, 76-70.

Though the Aggies bested the Longhorns in Austin earlier this season, it was a different story in College Station Saturday night, despite another strong night from Rashaun Agee and the rest of the Texas A&M offense.

The loss brought the Aggies to 19-10 on the 2025-26 season, and 9-7 against SEC opponents after starting 7-1.

Takeaways From the Lone Star Showdown Loss

Texas Longhorns center Matas Vokietaitis (8) fouls Texas A&M Aggies guard Rylan Griffen (3) during the second half at Reed Arena. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Here are a few takeaways from the rivalry loss:

Ran Out of Steam

Texas A&M's largest lead of the game was a four-point gap late in the first half, which led to a halftime lead of a single point, 30-29 in favor of the Maroon and White.

However, it was clear in the second half that the Aggies simply could not reclaim the lead, as every step forward led to two steps back for Bucky McMillan's squad, and Texas held the lead until the clock hit 0:00.

In terms of "running out of steam," it was more of the offense being unable to come up with points rather than the team physically looking sloppy.

To Do List: Take Advantage of Turnovers

The Aggies did win the turnover battle over their rivals, 11-7, but were only able to get five points from Texas' blunders, and the Aggies had nine of their shots blocked by the Longhorns, which likely leveled out the turnovers.

Heading into the SEC and NCAA Tournaments, as the going gets tougher with each game, taking advantage of the opponent's turnovers is key to putting tallies in the win column, and the Aggies have shown that they're capable of doing so. If there was ever a time to start taking advantage, it is definitely now.

Hope for the Future?

The Maroon and White take on the Kentucky Wildcats and the LSU Tigers to close out the season. Both teams are unranked, but the Aggies just barely scraped by their other conference rivals in the Tigers to start the conference slate in 2026 and going to Baton Rouge and playing will be an entirely different ballgame.

Texas A&M closes out their home games for the year when they host Kentucky on Tuesday at 6:00 PM, with the Wildcats also 19-10 on the season with a 10-6 conference record in 2026.