Texas A&M Aggies vs. Ole Miss Rebels: Box Score, Live Updates

It's been a tough couple of weeks for the Texas A&M Aggies on the hardwood, as their 7-1 start to conference play has since given way to a four-game losing streak.

Fortunately, they are hosting the Ole Miss Rebels at home on Wednesday, who are currently suffering from a seven-game losing streak, are 3-9 in conference play, and 11-14 overall.

The Aggies currently sit eighth in the conference standings after being atop the SEC ranks no more than two weeks ago, but a narrow loss to Alabama and a dismal performance against Florida plummeted their momentum, and it even expanded into the following week.

Aggies vs. Rebels

Texas A&M Aggies guard Rylan Griffen (3) dunks the ball against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the second half at Memorial Gymnasium. | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

The Aggies are lead on the hardwood by head coach Bucky McMillan in his first season, and the Rebels are led by head coach Chris Beard in his third season with the school.

Rashaun Agee currently leads the scoring and rebounding for the Maroon and White with 13.7 and 8.9, respectively, and will look to up his numbers after only putting up eight points in A&M's last outing against the Vanderbilt Commodores.

Ole Miss senior guard AJ Storr leads the Rebels with 14.6 points per game and has been consistent in scoring in double digits even amidst Ole Miss' skid.

The tip-off is set for 6:00 PM, and be sure to check back here with live updates as the action unfolds in real time from Reed Arena in College Station.

Follow below for live updates as the game progresses.

