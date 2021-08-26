A&M Women's Basketball Lands Elite Verbal Commitment

A&M received a verbal commitment from the top ranked player in Illinois' class of '22

Texas A&M Women's Basketball head coach Gary Blair and his program received a huge boost as top Illinois class of 2022 recruit Brianna McDaniel announced her verbal commitment to the Aggies on Thursday.

She is a 5-10, combo guard who has played on-ball primarily throughout her career and has been successful at the position. She possesses outstanding court vision and decision-making abilities and is a fierce competitor who craves the ball during big moments.

McDaniel suffered a season-ending knee injury back in March, so she was unable to play AAU ball this year, and plans to sign in the early signing period.

Basketball has been a passion for most of McDaniel's life since she was a part of the Lady Dribblers in Chicago, and she has become one of the most recruited players in the country.

Wisconsin made her an offer as a freshman, and other offers followed from A&M, DePaul, Marquette, Kansas State, Minnesota, Missouri, Texas Tech, Purdue, Michigan State, Miami, Clemson, Michigan, Georgia, Vanderbilt, Florida, Texas, Mississippi State, and Louisville among others.

In January that list was narrowed to five, including A&M, Texas, Georgia, Louisville, and Mississippi State, and on Thursday, McDaniel announced her verbal commitment to A&M.

McDaniel plays her hoops at Kenwood Academy in Chicago, Illinois, where she averaged 12.6 points per game, 6.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.9 steals a game as a freshman, and her next season she improved on that as a sophomore and averaged 18 points per game, 6.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 3.1 steals.

