The year of 12th Man at Texas A&M

Texas A&M Athletics' 100-year anniversary celebration begins this month and continues through the 2021-22 school year at all Aggies' home sporting events.

The tradition of the 12th Man has often been imitated (yes you, Seattle Seahawks), but never close to duplicated. The 12th Man began a century ago when A&M student E. King Gill came out of the student bleachers and ready to go in for the injury-riddled Aggies football team against No. 1 Centre College in the Dixie Classic on January 2, 1922.

LISTEN: Can The Aggies Go Undefeated?

The first home game of 2021-22 opens the official celebration of the 12th Man Centennial Celebration, as the 18-time conference champion Texas A&M women's soccer team hosts Clemson on Aug. 28 at Ellis Field.

Earlier that day, Aggies can enjoy the 12th Jam Music Festival, a collaboration between A&M Athletics and MSC Town Hall, featuring live music, food, and entertainment. The festival will be in lot 62 on the west side of Kyle Field.

The Aggie football team's 2021 home opener against Kent State on Sept. 4 will be filled with 12th Man Centennial programming, including a 20th-anniversary re-creation of the famous Red, White & Blue Out at Kyle Field after the 9/11 tragedy in 2001.

The evening ends with a huge fireworks show at Kyle Field. Fireworks will be included at most 12th Man Centennial celebrations for soccer, baseball, softball, and track and field outings.

READ MORE: NFL Rookie QBs: Where Does Aggies Ex Mond Rank?

What's a celebration without collectables? Stock up on special edition 12th Man towels, 12th Man statues, 12th Man Centennial Challenge Coins, 12th Man Centennial tumblers, Aggie War Hymn volleyball shirts, soccer vuvuzelas, track and field batons, replica #12 basketball jerseys, and commemorative baseballs and softballs.

The "power of the 12th Man" can be seen in moments where the collective spirit of Aggies everywhere had a visible impact on the field. These historic moments, called the "12th Man Effect," will be commemorated with a video that identifies moments, games and traditions that celebrate that spirit.

The specially-designed 12th Man Centennial logo will be included on the turf at Kyle Field, Blue Bell Park, Davis Diamond, and E.B. Cushing Track & Field Stadium, as well as various big screens and ribbon boards at all of Texas A&M's athletic event venues.

For more information about the centennial celebration, go to 12thMan.com/Centennial and use the official hashtag #12thMan100 on social media.

CONTINUE READING: Texas A&M 2021 Opponent Preview: Ole Miss Rebels

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here