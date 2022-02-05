Former Aggies Standout Middleton Selected to NBA All-Star Game

Former Texas A&M and current Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton has earned a spot in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game as announced by the NBA on Friday. It makes the third career All-Star honor for Middleton, who will join his Bucks teammate Giannis Antetokounmpo at the game in Cleveland.

Middleton, who is in his 10th NBA season after leaving A&M as the 39th overall pick by the Detroit Pistons in the 2012 NBA Draft, is averaging 19.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, 5.2 assists, and 1.2 steals in 32 minutes through 41 games this season. He’s shooting 44.1 percent from the field, 38.2 percent from 3-point range, and 88.3 percent from the free-throw line.

Middleton has scored 20 or more points in 24 games, including two games with 30 or more points, and logged three double-doubles.

Antetokounmpo and Middleton become the first Bucks pair to appear in three All-Star Games together after previously appearing in the 2019 and 2020 games. This is also the 15th time in Bucks franchise history that it will send multiple players to the mid-season classic.

Last season, Middleton helped the Milwaukee Bucks to their first NBA title since 1971, and was a key piece to the Bucks' run, at some points even outplaying two-time League MVP Antetokounmpo.

In three seasons in College Station, Middleton appeared in 87 games for the Aggies and averaged 11.3 points, 2.0 assists, 4.6 rebounds, and .2 blocks per contest.

The 2022 NBA All-Star Game reserves were selected by NBA head coaches. The rosters for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game will be determined through the NBA All-Star Draft, which will be held on Feb. 10.

