Former Texas A&M Hooper Excelling in NBA Summer League
Pursuing an NBA contract is no easy task. Only a handful of players make it onto rosters each year, and the quest to earning one is always a rat race.
Former Texas A&M standout Dexter Dennis is on his way to earning a roster spot for this upcoming NBA season. Playing for the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA’s Summer League, Dennis put up 10 points, two rebounds and an assist in his Sunday start and 90-88 victory against the Golden State Warriors.
Dennis has had a less-than-conventional journey to the NBA, and it is far from over. The six-foot-five, 210-pound Louisiana native is on the right track based on his recent performances.
Inside Dexter Dennis’ Journey to the NBA
Prior to joining the Aggies, Dennis played four seasons at Wichita State. As a Shocker, he was named to the AAC All-Academic Team and AAC All-Freshman Team in 2019, and AAC Defensive Player of the Year in his senior season when he recorded 24 blocks and 24 steals in a season.
While Dennis only played one season for the Aggies, he made quite an impact on the Williams-led squad. He led Texas A&M to a 25-10 record before the team was ultimately out-shot by Penn State in a heartbreaking loss in the first round of March Madness. Dennis averaged 9.5 points per game, 5.8 rebounds,1.2 assists, and recorded 21 blocks and 26 steals on the year.
Coming out of college with a ton of experience, Dennis went unselected in the 2023 NBA Draft but was quickly picked up by the Dallas Mavericks. After spending some time in the G League, he was waived by the Mavericks and picked up by the Cleveland Charge before briefly signing with the Sacramento Kings.
Shortly after signing, Dennis was waived by the Kings and signed with the G League’s Stockton Kings, where he has been dominant. This past season, he averaged 13.8 points per game, 3.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists, the best scoring numbers of his career. On top of his offensive explosion, Dennis has continued his defensive prowess, posting 27 blocks and 25 steals.
If Dennis continues performing the way he has been, it would be hard for most NBA teams to justify passing on him.
Dennis and the Summer League Spurs will take on fellow Aggie Zhuric Phelps when the Spurs take on the Dallas Mavericks on July 12. Tipoff is at 3 p.m. and the contest will be broadcast on ESPN.