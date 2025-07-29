4-Star Son of Former NBA All-Star Schedules Official Visit with Texas A&M
Texas A&M basketball is about to be one of the most interesting teams to watch in 2025.
After a somewhat shocking departure from head coach Buzz Williams, new Aggies head coach Bucky McMillan had to build a roster from scratch. After a transfer portal masterclass out of McMillan, the Aggies arguably have more talent on the team than last year’s squad.
With the season on the horizon, McMillan and his staff have turned their attention to bringing in elite high school talent, starting with impressive 2026 four-star Bryson Howard, per League Ready’s Sam Kayser on X.
Who is Texas A&M Target Bryson Howard?
Howard is a 6’5”, 200-pound small forward hailing from Heritage High School in Frisco, Texas. His father, Josh Howard, played in the NBA for ten years after getting drafted 29th in the 2003 NBA draft and even earned an All-Star nod in 2007.
During his junior season, Howard had a very impressive run. He averaged a double-double with 17.1 points per game and 10.2 rebounds with two steals per game, 1.4 blocks and 3.4 assists, all over the course of 34 games for Heritage. Howard also participated in the Nike EYBL Circuit, where he averaged over 20 points per game while shooting 52.8 percent from the field and an impressive 45.3 percent from beyond the arc.
Howard is currently ranked as the 25th-best player in his class by 247Sports and No. 28 on the ESPN100.
“Howard is an athletic southpaw wing with good positional size, a high motor, and a terrific frame that is undoubtedly going to continue filling out,” 247Sports’ director of scouting Adam Finkelstein wrote. “He attacks the rim, getting downhill in the open court and playing through contact. He rises up to finish and is a lob threat. He also has a translatable shooting stroke and has even shown some flashes of being able to make movement shots.”
The dynamic scorer with a professional pedigree has named Texas A&M as the first stop of his many fall visits. He is set to be in Aggieland from August 29-30. He also has visits scheduled with North Carolina, Texas, Duke, Houston, Kentucky, UConn and Tennessee.
The Aggies also have a visit scheduled with four-star forward Trent Perry out of Link Academy, who also excelled on the Nike EYBL Circuit.
Texas A&M faces a grueling road schedule this upcoming season that will surely put McMillan’s new-look squad to the test with trips to Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn and Tennessee.