Aggies Return Home To Reed Arena To Host Northwestern State On Tuesday

It's been three weeks since the Texas A&M Aggies men's basketball team has played inside Reed Arena. On Tuesday, it will return home to host the Northwestern State Demons at 5:00 p.m. CT.

The Aggies (8-2) are fresh off their 83-73 victory at Oregon State on Saturday, a game where they limited turnovers and improved free-throw shooting to help in the victory.

The recently-named Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Week Wade Taylor IV led the team with a season-high 19 points including five 3-pointers. Quenton Jackson and Henry Coleman III chipped in 16 each.

Tyrece Radford contributed seven points and eight rebounds while A&M forced 20 turnovers.

The Aggies limited their own turnovers to 11 while taking the ball away 20 times from the Beavers and shooting 76.3 percent from the charity stripe. Turnovers and poor free-throw shooting plagued A&M in its 68-64 loss to TCU on Dec. 11 in Houston.

Northwestern State (3-9) beat Southwestern Adventist 104-50 on Saturday, led by Emareyon McDonald's 14 points and Kendal Coleman's double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Jackson leads the Aggies in scoring for the season with 12.5 points per game and has reached double digits in points in eight of the last nine games. Coleman III is second in scoring with 9.8 and rebounding with 5.4, while Radford leads the team in rebounds at 5.8 per contest.

The Aggies' game against Tulane on Dec. 14 was canceled due to Covid-19 issues so A&M has added a game Dec. 27 at 7 p.m. CT at Reed Arena against the Dallas Christian Crusaders. That contest is free to attend and includes free parking and limited concessions.

