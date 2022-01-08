Skip to main content

How To Watch: Aggies Continue SEC Play vs Arkansas Razorbacks

The Aggies look to remain unbeaten at home in 2021-2022

The Texas A&M Aggies men's basketball team continues the SEC portion of its schedule on Saturday, Jan. 8 in a noon matchup against the Arkansas Razorbacks in College Station. 

The Aggies (12-2, 1-0 SEC) are a perfect 8-0 at Reed Arena this season, and look to extend that streak as well as stay unbeaten in SEC play, after an 81-79 nail-biting win over Georgia on Tuesday in its conference schedule opener. 

The Razorbacks (10-4, 0-2 SEC) are coming off a 75-74 loss to Vanderbilt on Tuesday in a frantic finish at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville.

The Aggies are led in scoring by guard Quenton Jackson at 13.3 points per game while junior guard Tyrece Radford pulls down a team-high 5.6 rebounds. Sophomore guard Marcus Williams averages 3.7 assists per game, leading the team.

Arkansas' scoring leader is J.D. Notae, who averages 17.8 points per game and 4.7 rebounds. Jaylin Williams is the team's rebounds leader at 8.3, and Davonte Davis leads the team with 3.7 assists.

Since A&M joined the SEC before the 2012-2013 season, the Razorbacks hold a slight edge in the overall record at 9-6, but the Aggies and Hogs were rivals in the old Southwest Conference before Arkansas moved to the SEC for 1991-1992. Because of that long history, this will be the 162nd meeting between the two teams. The Razorbacks own a 104-57 advantage in the series, and the series is tied, 38-38, in games played at A&M.

HOW TO WATCH

Game Day: Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. CT

Arena: Reed Arena, College Station, Texas

Betting: Aggies +0 (EV), 145.5 o/u, Aggies -118, Razorbacks -110 (SI Sportsbook)

Live Stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Television: SECN

