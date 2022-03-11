Aggies Beat Auburn Tigers: SEC Tournament Live Game Log

For much of the season, the Auburn Tigers were one of the best teams in college basketball, even holding the No. 1 overall spot. But the Aggies are hot now and have won five in a row, including an 83-30 overtime thriller in Round 2 of the SEC Tournament on Thursday.

A&M played like one of the better teams in college basketball at times and started the season 15-2. But an eight-game losing streak seemingly dashed their hopes of an NCAA Tournament bid. However, if they can continue their run through the SEC Tournament, they can still get in.

Auburn has only lost three games all season and has already handled the Aggies once this season. The Tigers look to extend their modest two-game winning streak and punch their ticket to the NCAA Tournament

MATCHUP: Texas A&M Aggies (21-11) vs Auburn Tigers (27-4)

WHERE: Amalie Arena, Tampa, Florida

WHEN: Friday, March 11, 2022, 11 a.m. CT

HOW TO WATCH: ESPN, online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

HOW TO LISTEN: Radio (Texas A&M Sports Network), 1620 AM / 94.5 FM (Locally)

BETTING (SI Sportsbook)

SPREAD: Auburn -9.5

TOTAL: 140.5 (o -110, u -118)

MONEYLINE: Texas A&M +360, Vanderbilt -475

SERIES: Texas A&M leads 12-6

LAST TIME: Feb. 12, 2022, Auburn beat A&M 75-58 at home

SERIES TREND: The Aggies are 7-3 against Auburn in their last 10 meetings

A&M wins the tip.

13:24 First Half: Aggies 11, Tigers 7

Quenton Jackson opened the scoring for the Aggies with a layup. Jabari Smith answered at the Tigers' end with a 3-pointer. A&M's Wade Taylor IV hit a mid-range jumper.

The teams exchanged misses and defensive rebounds until Jackson hit another jumper giving A&M an early 6-3 lead with 16:03 left in the first.

Henry Coleman III made a layup assisted by Jackson and Smith hit another 2-pointer at the other end. A&M's Tyrece Radford made a 3-pointer off an assist from Coleman, and Smith made another bucket for the Tigers.

11:32 First Half: Aggies 11, Tigers 9

Auburn's Walker Kessler slammed home a dunk off a nice dish from Wendell Green Jr.

The Tigers missed five consecutive shots in one series after getting the four rebounds before Ethan Henderson finally found a defensive rebound for A&M.

7:40 First Half: Aggies 22, Tigers 13

Walker Kessler fouled Wade Taylor IV who made both foul shots. Wendell Green Jr. hit a 3-pointer at the Tigers' end that was answered by a Henry Coleman III layup for a 15-12 Aggies lead with 10:40 on the clock.

Coleman hit a layup off an assist by Andre Gordon, then Hassan Diarra, the hero of Thursday's win over Florida, made a 3-pointer assisted by Quenton Jackson. The 20-12 Aggies lead prompts a timeout by Auburn with 9:29 left in the first half.

Quenton Jackson fouled Auburn's Allen Flanigan who made one-of-two free throws before Coleman hit a jumper on the other end.

3:23 First Half: Aggies 30, Tigers 18

Both teams have gone cold late in the first half as Auburn is shooting just 16.1 percent from the field and 11.8 percent from 3-point range at the 5-minute mark.

Tyrece Radford fouled Jabari Smith who made both foul shots. Radford then answered with a 3-pointer assisted by Henry Coleman III.

Radford and Zep Jasper traded 3s and Radford added a layup for a 30-18 Aggies lead with 3:23 remaining in the half.

HALFTIME: Aggies 37, Tigers 21

Walker Kessler made one-of-two free throws after a Manny Obaseki foul and Henry Coleman III made a couple of consecutive layups.

Zep Jasper hit a couple of free throws off a Manny Obaseki foul that brought Auburn back to within 13 at 34-21 with 1:09 left in the half. Wade Taylor IV hit a 3-pointer assisted by Tyrece Radford and Auburn's Dylan Cardwell missed a layup to end the half.

14:57 Second Half: Aggies 44, Tigers 29

Walker Kessler opened the scoring in the second half for the Tigers with a mid-range jumper. Henry Coleman III made a dunk and Allen Flanigan hit a short-range jumper. Quenton Jackson made a layup for a 41-25 score with 17:54 on the clock.

Kessler made one-of-two foul shots after a Jackson foul. Tyrece Radford and Jabari Smith traded 3s for a 44-29 score.

10:52 Second Half: Aggies 53, Tigers 33

Walker Kessler made a layup that was answered by a Wade Taylor IV layup. Tyrece Radford hit a 3-pointer and a mid-range jumper giving the Aggies their largest lead at 20.

8:30 Second Half: Aggies 56, Tigers 39

Walker Kessler hit two foul shots after an Aaron Cash foul and then made a layup. Andre Gordon made a 3-pointer assisted by Hassan Diarra. Jaylin Williams made a dunk off a dish from Wendell Green Jr.

Wade Taylor IV made a 3-pointer assisted by Quenton Jackson.

4:28 Second Half: Aggies 58, Tigers 49

Allen Flanigan drained a mid-range jumper to get the Tigers to within 15 at 56-41. Wendell Green added a 3-pointer for the Tigers and Zep Jasper made a layup as the Tigers are on a current 9-0 run.

Quenton Jackson halted the Auburn run with a layup. Green added another 3 that brought the Aggie lead down to 58-49 with 4:28 left to play. The Aggies called timeout.

FINAL: Aggies 67, Tigers 62

Quenton Jackson made two-of-three free throws after a K.D. Johnson foul, but Wendell Green nailed a pair of 3s at the other end for a 60-55 Aggie lead with 2:17 left in the game prompting an Aggies timeout.

Quenton Jackson stopped the bleeding at least momentarily with a dunk and the Aggies grabbed a defensive rebound after a missed Green 3-pointer.

Jabari Smith hit a 3-pointer shrinking the Aggies lead to 62-58 with 37 seconds left.

Jackson was fouled by Zep Jasper and hit both foul shots. Zep Jasper fouled Jackson again and Jackson made both free throws again.

Auburn called a timeout with 20 seconds left and down eight at 66-58.

Walker Kessler hit a layup assisted by Smith, who stole the ball from Andre Gordon but missed a 3. Auburn's xx with the offensive rebound but a foul on the Aggies by Jackson. Smith made both foul shots.

Jackson was fouled by Smith and made one-of-two free throws for a score of 67-62. Jasper missed a 3 to end the game.

