ESPN Lists Texas A&M Aggies Star as Way Too-Early Heisman Contender

The Texas A&M Aggies had a historic start to the 2025 season, going 11-0 before what seemed like a special run suddenly came to an end in the first round of the College Football Playoff. There was a direct correlation between Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed’s performances and the way the season went.

When the Aggies ripped off 11 straight wins, Reed was a huge reason why. In their two losses, Reed’s outing played a big factor. Ultimately, A&M will be looking for improved quarterback play in the big games, and Reed will get his opportunity, now in his fourth season in College Station.

There have been plenty of way-too-early predictions coming out already for the upcoming college football season, and on Monday, ESPN senior college football writer Mark Schlabach released a way-too-early look at the 2026 Heisman Trophy race.

26 total candidates were listed, and Texas A&M incoming junior quarterback Reed was one of them. Here’s what ESPN had to say about Reed.

Heisman Marcel?

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) looks to pass during the first half of the first round game of the CFP National Playoff against the Miami Hurricanes at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

“Reed returning to Texas A&M is great news for the Aggies. He was a threat anytime he had the ball in his hands last season, when he helped them win their first 11 games,” Schlabach said.

Among quarterbacks in the state of Texas on the list are Longhorns junior quarterback Arch Manning and the No. 1 QB in the transfer portal, Brendan Sorsby of Texas Tech.

Reed threw for 3,169 yards and 25 touchdowns on a 62.1% completion rate while rushing for 493 yards and six touchdowns. He did reduce his rushing slightly with 12 fewer attempts and will look to develop more as a passing quarterback in his junior season.

Reed’s best game of 2025 was on the road against Arkansas in a 45-42 win where he threw for 280 yards and three touchdowns on 72% completion, along with 55 rushing yards and a touchdown on six carries. He’ll need many of those performances to have a legit chance at the Heisman Trophy.

His season did not end well, with 0 touchdowns and four interceptions against Texas and then Miami in the first round of the College Football Playoff. There are certainly areas that need to improve in for the Aggies offense to go to the next level.

“His decision-making needs to improve so he can cut down on his 12 interceptions. He completed only 49.4% of his attempts with five picks on third down, another area for improvement,” Schlabach said.

If Reed is able to be consistent in the big games, there is no reason why he can’t be in the running for the Heisman.

Other prominent quarterbacks on this way too-early Heisman list include Julian Sayin, Dante Moore, Gunner Stockton, and Trinidad Chambliss.