A&M Travels South To LSU: How to Watch

A&M continues SEC play and looks to get back to its winning ways

The Texas A&M Aggies men's basketball team heads south to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to take on the LSU Tigers at 8:00 p.m. CT in an SEC Wednesday night matchup.

The Aggies (15-4, 4-2 SEC) have seen most of their SEC action come down to the wire, and more tight finishes will be expected over the next couple of games, starting with a matchup on the road against the No. 19 LSU Tigers (15-4, 3-4 SEC) on Wednesday night at Maravich Assembly Center. 

Both teams are searching for answers in the midst of a mid-season slump. The Aggies have lost two in a row at the hands of Kentucky and Arkansas. The Tigers haven't picked up a win since Jan. 12 against Florida and are in the middle of a three-game losing streak of their own. 

MATCHUP: Texas A&M Aggies vs LSU Tigers

WHERE: Pete Maravich Assembly Center, Baton Rouge, Louisiana

WHEN: Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, 8:00 p.m. CT

HOW TO WATCH: SEC Network

HOW TO LISTEN: Radio (Texas A&M Sports Network), 1620 AM / 94.5 FM (Locally) 

BETTING (SI Sportsbook)

SPREAD: LSU -9.5

TOTAL: 131 (o -110, u -118)

MONEYLINE: Texas A&M +370, LSU -568

