A&M Travels South To LSU: How to Watch
The Texas A&M Aggies men's basketball team heads south to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to take on the LSU Tigers at 8:00 p.m. CT in an SEC Wednesday night matchup.
The Aggies (15-4, 4-2 SEC) have seen most of their SEC action come down to the wire, and more tight finishes will be expected over the next couple of games, starting with a matchup on the road against the No. 19 LSU Tigers (15-4, 3-4 SEC) on Wednesday night at Maravich Assembly Center.
Both teams are searching for answers in the midst of a mid-season slump. The Aggies have lost two in a row at the hands of Kentucky and Arkansas. The Tigers haven't picked up a win since Jan. 12 against Florida and are in the middle of a three-game losing streak of their own.
MATCHUP: Texas A&M Aggies vs LSU Tigers
WHERE: Pete Maravich Assembly Center, Baton Rouge, Louisiana
WHEN: Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, 8:00 p.m. CT
HOW TO WATCH: SEC Network
HOW TO LISTEN: Radio (Texas A&M Sports Network), 1620 AM / 94.5 FM (Locally)
A&M Travels South To LSU: How to Watch
A&M continues SEC play and looks to get back to its winning ways
Aggies Dominate Final 2022 SI99 Recruiting Rankings
The Aggies' 2022 recruiting class is elite and currently sits above other SEC powerhouses as the best in the country
Aggies Make Final Cut for SI99 Recruit Mathews
Texas A&M Aggies Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Texas A&M looking to improve on an already impressive class.
BETTING (SI Sportsbook)
SPREAD: LSU -9.5
TOTAL: 131 (o -110, u -118)
MONEYLINE: Texas A&M +370, LSU -568
Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!
Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!
Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here
Follow Timm Hamm on Twitter at @IndyCarTim