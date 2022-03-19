Aggies Ground the Ducks, Advance in NIT

Texas A&M is still making its case for the NCAA Tournament, as it beat Oregon on Saturday 75-60 in College Station in the second round of the NIT tournament. The Aggies earned Buzz Williams his 300th career victory as they continue their march toward Madison Square Garden and the NIT championship.

Oregon was without its leading scorer, Will Richardson, as it has been since the start of the Pac-12 tournament as he deals with a non-COVID illness, and it finally caught up with them.

The Aggies beat the Ducks 75-60 on Saturday Ethan Henderson Tyrece Radford

The Aggie started hot and never looked back, leading by nine at halftime 37-28. After struggling with poor shooting at times throughout the season, A&M shot 53.3 percent from the field in the first half while holding Oregon to just 35.7 percent.

Oregon put some pressure on toward the end of the first half after switching its defense up a bit, but the Aggies adjusted.

In the second frame, the Aggies would pull out to their largest lead of 16 late while playing stifling defense that at times confused the Ducks.

The A&M bench looks on as the Aggies beat the Ducks 75-60 on Saturday Hayden Hefner Wade Taylor IV

A&M was led offensively by Quenton Jackson, who scored 17. Three other Aggies reached double-digits as Manny Obaseki had 11, while Henry Coleman III and Wade Taylor IV scored 10 apiece. Tyrece Radford led all Aggies with 11 rebounds.

N'Faly Dante and Eric Williams Jr. tied for the Ducks' lead with 13 points, while De'Vion Harmon was the only other Oregon player in double figures with 12 points.

The Aggies will next face the winner of VCU and Wake Forest in a quarterfinal on Tuesday or Wednesday at Reed Arena in College Station.

