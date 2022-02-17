Skip to main content

Aggies Men's Hoops vs Vanderbilt Commodores: How to Watch, Betting Odds

Looking to start a new winning streak, the Aggies travel to Nashville to take on the Commodores

The Texas A&M Aggies men's basketball team travels north to Nashville to take on the Vanderbilt Commodores at 5 p.m. CT at Memorial Gymnasium in an SEC matchup that A&M hopes will be the beginning of a shiny new winning streak.

Wade Taylor IV’s three free throws with 19 seconds left helped the Texas A&M Aggies break their eight-game losing streak and beat the Florida Gators, 56-55, on Tuesday night.

Vanderbilt, which boasts the SEC's leading scorer in Scottie Pippen Jr., lost on the road 94-80 to No. 2 Auburn on Wednesday night.

Pippen Jr. leads the Commodores and the SEC averaging 19.3 points per game while also leading his team in assists (3.9) and steals (1.9). Jordan Wright pulls down a team-best 6.2 rebounds and Quentin Millora-Brown swats 1.2 blocks per contest.

The Aggies are led by points-leader Quenton Jackson who scores 13.1 points per game, Marcus Williams who tosses 3.5 assists, and Henry Coleman III who grabs 6.2 rebounds while Andre Gordon nabs 1.6 steals.

MATCHUP: Texas A&M Aggies (16-10, 5-8 SEC) vs Vanderbilt Commodores (13-12, 5-8 SEC)

WHERE: Memorial Gymnasium (14,316), Nashville, Tennessee

WHEN: Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, 5 p.m. CT

HOW TO WATCH: SEC Network

HOW TO LISTEN: Radio (Texas A&M Sports Network), 1620 AM / 94.5 FM (Locally)

BETTING (SI Sportsbook)

SPREAD: Available 2/19

TOTAL: Available 2/19

MONEYLINE: Available 2/19

SERIES: Vanderbilt leads 9-6

AT MEMORIAL GYMNASIUM: Vanderbilt leads 5-2

SERIES TREND: The two teams are 5-5 in their last 10 meetings

LAST MEETING: Vanderbilt won in Nashville, 7 9-68, on March 10, 2021

