Texas A&M Aggies Star Dominating in Next Chapter of Career
Texas A&M Aggies forward Andersson Garcia has been busy since his time in Aggieland came to an end in March.
Garcia has joined the Dominican Republic’s Liga Nacional de Baloncesto as a small forward for the Marineros de Puerto Plata. With the Marineros, Garcia has been all over stat sheets.
Since being Puerto Plata’s selection with the third-overall pick in April, the A&M standout has averaged 15.7 points per game, 11 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.3 blocks, according to LatinBasketball.com.
The Moca, Dominican Republic native’s collegiate resume was well-worth of the third-overall pick. Over the course of his three seasons in the Maroon and White, Garcia recorded 531 points, 688 rebounds, 137 assists, 100 steals and 55 blocks.
The 6-7, 220-pound forward was the only Power 5 player to post more than 300 rebounds, 200 points, 50 assists, 40 steals and 20 blocked shots in 2023-24. Garcia also holds five A&M basketball records: rebounds in a season, offensive rebounds in a season, rebounds in conference play, rebounds by a junior and offensive rebounds by a junior.
Garcia was dubbed “Dominican Dennis Rodman” by then-coach Buzz Williams after his career-best 19 rebounds against Houston Christian on Dec. 22, 2022.
”I think he's unbelievable,” Williams said after the game. ”I think he impacts the game without the ball more than any player I've coached."
If Garcia continues to play at the level has been, he may not be playing in front of his home country for long. His lanky frame combined with his tenacious rebounding ability could land him a tryout with an NBA team. Garcia just needs to continue showing out.