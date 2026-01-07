Texas A&M Aggies at Auburn Tigers: Live Updates, Box Score

Just a few days removed from their first conference win under head coach Bucky McMillan, the Texas A&M Aggies now hit the road for their first road conference game of the 2025-26 season when they take on the Auburn Tigers in Auburn.

The game will be A&M's second straight against a Tigers team, fresh off of a 75-72 win over LSU last Saturday at Reed Arena in College Station.

The Aggies were led on the court by forward Rashaun Agee, who recorded his second straight double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds in the contest.

Texas A&M vs. Auburn

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Bucky McMillan reacts during the first half against the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils at Reed Arena. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Texas A&M currently sits at 11-3 (1-0 SEC) on the year, their first under Bucky McMillan, while Auburn is 9-5 under new head coach Steven Pearl, son of longtime Auburn coach Bruce Pearl, who retired after last year's campaign came to a close in the Final Four for the Tigers.

Auburn came up short in their first conference matchup to the Georgia Bulldogs, 104-100, last Saturday.

The Aggies got the best of the top-ranked Tigers last season in an 83-72 upset last March, giving them another boost of momentum to close out the season with a win over LSU and then make it to the round of 32 in the NCAA Tournament, eventually falling to the Michigan Wolverines.

The game is set for 8:00 PM from Neville Arena in Auburn, and be sure to check back here at that time for live updates as the action unfolds.

Follow below for live updates as the game progresses.

Box Score, Live Updates