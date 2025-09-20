Texas A&M Aggies in Final 4 for Talented 2026 Wing
The Texas A&M Aggies under head coach Bucky McMillan are heating up among the class of 2026.
McMillan landed his first high school recruit at Texas A&M on Thursday, securing a commitment from four-star guard Neiko Mundey following his official visit on Sept. 13.
On Friday, four-star small forward Ralph Scott announced his final four programs via League Ready’s Sam Kayser on X. The Aggies made the cut, along with the Purdue Boilermakers, the Houston Cougars, and the Tennessee Volunteers.
The 12th Man Loves Ralph Scott
The four-star, 6-foot-7 small forward is ranked as the No. 44 overall prospect in the 2026 class. He recently visited Texas A&M, and the 12th Man showed out for who they hoped would become their star player.
On his visit, McMillan took Scott to Midnight Yell, where the 12th Man welcomed Scott with open arms. TexAgs’ Luke Evangelist spotted members of the Reed Rowdies, the “official student section of Texas A&M Men’s Basketball,” according to the group’s X profile, donning signs in support of Scott to Aggieland.
“Ralph will rock Reed [Arena],” one of the signs read. “We want Ralph.”
The next morning as Texas A&M played Utah State on the gridiron, students wrote “We want Ralph Scott” on their 12th Man rally towels.
Coming out of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, it may seem like Scott has had a normal recruitment, but that has been far from the case.
Scott was born in Connecticut, but moved to Bermuda when he was young. Scott picked up basketball while overseas, and quickly started making waves all over the map with dominant camp performances. Since moving back to the United States, Scott’s stock skyrocketed and he revealed it took some getting used to on an episode of the Islandstats podcast.
“It definitely took me a game or two to get used to seeing all of those coaches in the stands and playing against high-level guys,” Scott said.
Walking into Kyle Field and seeing the 12th Man show him love before even committing had to have an impact on the young star, at least enough to propel the Aggies into his final four options.
If Texas A&M can pull Scott, it will be a massive win for McMillan, beating out legendary coaches in both Tennessee’s Rick Barnes and Houston’s Kelvin Sampson.
The Aggies are set to tip off the upcoming season on Oct. 26 against the Arizona State Sun Devils.