How Texas A&M Fans Are Contributing to 4-Star Hooper Ralph Scott’s Recruitment
When Friday night rolls around in College Station in the Fall, all focus shifts from everything else in the world to the Fightin’ Texas Aggies football team. Starting at midnight on Friday, everything and everyone becomes focused on “beating the hell outta” whoever the Aggies are playing Saturday.
Pulling attention away from coach Mike Elko and Aggieland’s main event means something. Last weekend, four-star small forward Ralph Scott did just that.
Scott visited Texas A&M on September 5 and was met with plenty of love by the 12th Man at Friday night’s Midnight Yell and Saturday’s football victory against Utah State.
Texas A&M Wants Ralph Scott
Scott has been on Texas A&M’s radar for a while. The four-star, six-foot-seven small forward is ranked as the No. 44 overall prospect in the 2026 class. On top of his Texas A&M visit, Scott has taken a trip to Houston and has visits scheduled with LSU, Stanford and Tennessee.
As part of his Texas A&M visit schedule, coach Bucky McMillan took Scott to Midnight Yell, one of the most unique traditions in all of college sports. While at Midnight Yell, Scott was spotted by TexAgs’ Luke Evangelist.
Scott was met with a plethora of signs welcoming him to Texas A&M and reassuring the hooper that Texas A&M fans want him in College Station. The movement was spearheaded by a group known as the “Reed Rowdies.” The Reed Rowdies are the “official student section of Texas A&M Men’s Basketball,” according to the group’s X profile.
“Ralph will rock Reed [Arena],” one of the signs read. “We want Ralph.”
The effort to get Scott in Aggieland extended beyond the Rowdies at Midnight Yell. During Texas A&M’s 44-22 victory over Utah State, students wrote “We want Ralph Scott” on their 12th Man rally towels.
Landing Scott would be huge for McMillan and the Texas A&M basketball program. Right now, the team is made up of all transfer players, many of whom are older. Bringing in a solid core of young players will not only keep the talent level on the team up, but also provide a group that will continue the culture that McMillan is establishing with the older group.
On top of Scott, Texas A&M is engaged in a fierce recruiting battle with Maryland and coach Buzz Williams for four-star forward Trent Perry. McMillan also has a visit scheduled with Bryson Howard, a 6’5”, 200-pound small forward hailing from Heritage High School in Frisco, Texas.
The Aggies are set to tip off the upcoming season on Oct. 26 against the Arizona State Sun Devils.