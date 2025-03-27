Texas A&M Aggies Hosting LSU Tigers Transfer for Visit - REPORT
The Texas A&M Aggies could be closing in on their first commitment out of the transfet portal this offseason.
Per reports Thursday from Travis Branham of 247Sports, the Aggies are set to host LSU Tigers transfer forward Corey Chest for a visit this weekend. He entered the portal on Monday. Texas A&M is losing forward Henry Coleman III due to eligibility so addressing the frontcourt should on the offseason to-do list.
A New Orleans native that stands at 6-8, 220 pounds, Chest spent the past two years in Baton Rouge. He redshirted during the 2023-24 campaign before seeing notable action this past season, averaging 6.1 points, a team-leading 6.6 rebounds and 1.2 blocks while starting 19 of 26 appearances.
Chest put together some impressive stat lines this season, finishing with four double-doubles and nine double-digit rebounding games. During non-conference play in December, he had six straight games with at least 10 rebounds. He also had seven games with at least two blocks.
However, his most notable game came on Jan. 25 in an 80-73 loss to No. 4 Alabama. In a rare competitive SEC contest for LSU, Chest tallied 12 points, a career-high 18 rebounds, one assist, three blocks and two steals. Nine of his rebounds came on the offensive glass.
Against one of the best teams in the country, Chest had a game to remember for an LSU squad that didn't have much to celebrate this season.
There's never a "perfect" fit in college basketball, but Chest potentially joining Texas A&M might be the closest thing. The Aggies led the country in offensive rebounding this season, a trend that could continue if a rebounder like Chest is brought on.
The Aggies have reportedly been in contact with a slew of other transfers. According to The Portal Report, some of these names include Vanderbilt guard Karris Bilal, Rutgers center Lathan Sommerville, SC Upstate guard Brit Harris, Buffalo guard Anquan Boldin Jr., Coastal Carolina guard Rasheed Jones and many more.
There's still a long offseason ahead for the Aggies to make more roster additions. Time will tell if Chest chooses Texas A&M or shows interest elsewhere.