Texas A&M Aggies vs Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils: Live Updates - Aggies Start Hot
The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils are heading into Reed Arena on Tuesday night, and are looking for a win to steal.
The Aggies are fresh off a historic night against the Manhattan Jaspers, in which Texas A&M recorded one of the best shooting nights in the history of the program. Now, the Fightin’ Farmers look to stay hot against the Delta Devils.
Follow along below for live updates as the action unfolds.
Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils Lead Nation in Unique Way
The Delta Devils may not be the best team on the court, but they are easily the best follow on social media.
The Mississippi Valley State basketball X account is a must-follow because of its witty commentary and lighthearted nature when it comes to reporting what is going on in the team’s games.
The Delta Devils have struggled in most areas of the game, but have been exceptional at the charity stripe. Out of all Division I basketball programs, they rank dead last (365) in adjusted efficiency in both offense and defense, 338th in effective field goal percentage, 342nd in 3-point percentage but rank 21st in free throw percentage, according to KenPom.com.
In games Texas A&M has lost this year, it has struggled to finish, even with double-digit leads late in the second half.
"We've got to play with a sustained effort for 40 minutes,” Texas A&M basketball coach Bucky McMillan said during the Aggie Basketball Hour. ”Once we get it, it will never leave this program going forward. This is what it takes when you build with a whole new group of guys. We have to be unselfish and relentless."
Last time out, Spanish stud Rubén Dominguez put on a show for the Aggies and set the school record for 3-pointers in a game with 10, the most out of any SEC player so far this season.
“This is just what I've been waiting to see, to be the standard of how we make 3's because of what we have,” McMillan said. “When you make 3's, everything feels good and sometimes you're not as good as you think when you're making shots and sometimes, you're not as bad as you think when you're missing shots."
Once the Aggies and Delta Devils tip off at 7:00pm CT, follow along below for updates every media timeout.
Live Updates
Texas A&M’s Starting Five:
5 - Jacari Lane
0 - Marcus Hill
9 - Rubén Dominguez
21 - Mackenzie Mgbako
12 - Rashaun Agee
16:00:
Aggies start hot with an 11-0 run. Mississippi Valley State records five turnovers to start the game. Aggies lead 16-4.