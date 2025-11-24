3 Mississippi Valley State Players Who Could Have Major Impact vs. Texas A&M
Never underestimate an opponent.
When the Mississippi State Delta Devils travel to Aggieland, one mission will be on their agenda. Walking off the Reed Arena floor to shake up the Texas A&M Aggies' non-conference accomplishments.
A team with only one win is desperate for a victory to build some confidence in its program, and it starts by getting the offense to deliver its best shooting display ever. It might take making a ton of 3-pointers, stopping Texas A&M Guard Ruben Dominguez, and perhaps, getting the whistle blown where fouls could get Bucky McMillan’s team in trouble.
Whatever it takes, these three ball handlers will be players to keep an eye out for.
Michael James, Guard
By far, Michael James is definitely the Delta Devils' best playmaker that will be on the floor throughout the evening. He’s been on the court for nearly every minute that the coaching staff has asked him to be. He is a junior who is 6-foot-1 and has almost 20 points per game.
In six games, he is averaging 19.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 2.3 assists. From the field, it is not easy for his fanbase to root against him because of how great he has been, shooting 38.4 percent from the field.
In his latest outing, he ordered a 20-piece as he had a field goal percentage of 66.7. With only 20 minutes in that game, he might go off against this Aggies' defense, so watch out for No. 10, who will make it to the charity stripe, where he is 96 percent from there.
Daniel Mayfield, Forward
Daniel Mayfield is one of the veterans of this program, whom the school appreciates for his contributions to the basketball team. Mayfield has been with the coaching staff for four years now and will do his best to go out with a memorable upset on the road against an SEC team.
The Toccoa, Georgia, native is very tall, with a 6-foot-8 frame, and can climb the ladder to dunk the ball and make easy buckets in the paint. This season, he is working to improve his numbers, averaging 14.3 points per game.
One of the best parts of having a player like this is his ability to haul in rebounds. It’ll be a fight at the glass that the A&M forwards who are in the game will need to win the rebound battle because he is averaging 6.7 rebounds. It could be an issue later in the game. When he heats up, he shoots with tremendous confidence, with his field-goal percentage at 45.8 percent. It should be fun to check out how No. 22 does.
Lamont Sams, Forward
Another shooter who might give the Aggies a tough test in the paint because he knows how to make big plays by not drawing a whistle. This season, Lamont Sams is similar to his teammate, Mayfield, in his ability to rebound the ball at a steady pace. This Delta Devil averages five rebounds and 9.8 points.
One thing A&M’s defense cannot do is send this athlete to the free-throw line. From there, he is knocking down 85.7 percent of his shots and will do anything in his power to work to get free, easy points. Although not the most dangerous shooter from behind the arc, McMillan’s roster cannot let him get going from three, as he is 31.8 percent from downtown. If A&M can limit the Delta Devils' forwards, it should be a runaway game.