Previewing Texas A&M’s Road Trip To Auburn

It’s 2026, and so far, Texas A&M hasn’t lost a conference game, so they’ll hope to stay on track as they hit the road for the first time in SEC play, where Auburn will be waiting for them on Tuesday evening.

Going into the second conference game of the season, A&M jumped out to a fast 1-0 start with a 75-72 victory over LSU. As for Auburn, it fell to Georgia, 104-100 in overtime, to drop to 0-1 in the new era of Steven Pearl basketball, who took over for his dad, Bruce Pearl.

According to ESPN Analytics, the Aggies are not favored to win the matchup against the Tigers as coach Bucky McMillan’s team is the underdog with only a 31.1 percent chance to win with the spread at +6.5. It wouldn’t be a surprise that the Aggies pulled off an upset versus the Tigers, as last season’s final game at Reed Arena came with an 83-72 win over the top-ranked team, which was the first time that happened.

Overall, A&M leads the all-time series 16-7 over Auburn with a 7-3 road record compared to the 6-3 home record. In the last 10 matchups, A&M has won seven of the 10 games. In the series, the average number of points tallied is 72, suggesting this is setting up to be an offensive showing.

Texas A&M vs Auburn Preview

So far, Auburn has suffered several disappointing losses, but the 9-5 record doesn’t tell the whole story, as the schedule has them facing a ton of Quad 1 teams that have been in the NCAA Tournament.

In those Quad 1 games, they are only 1-5, the one win coming against St. John's and the losses going against Houston, Michigan, Arizona, Purdue and Georgia. A 2-0 record in Quad 2, with no Quad 3 wins, but in Quad 4, there are six wins that have helped generate momentum as the season has progressed.

For the Maroon and White, it is a different story as there is momentarily only one team that was a Quad 1 opponent, which was SMU, whom they lost to in overtime. In Quad 2, A&M is 2-2 with two losses occurring against Oklahoma State and UCF, with a perfect 1-0 record in Quad 3 and an impressive 8-0 Quad 4 record, so snagging a win on the road would be another huge step in the right direction.

As a team, the Aggies are shooting 48.7 percent from the field, 37.6 percent from three, and 74.3 percent from the free-throw line. On the other hand, the Tigers are shooting 47.2 percent as a unit, 34.7 from deep, and 72.4 percent from the charity stripe. In the points per game department, the Aggies are posting 94.7 per game while the Tigers are putting up 86.9.

Players To Watch

Auburn has four shooters who are averaging double digits each time they play, which includes forward Keyshawn Hall and guards Tahaad Pettiford, Kevin Overton and Elyjah Freeman. They’ll play with a quick pace just like A&M’s offense does, but once the coaching staff turns to the bench, it might be a problem.

A&M has five players who are averaging double digits every time they step on the floor, which includes guards Ruben Dominguez, Marcus Hill, and Rylan Griffen, while the two forwards are Rashaun Agee and Mackenzie Mgbako. McMillan’s team is down a player for the season after Mgbako was reinjured and will be out for the remainder of the season.

It’s going to be a fast-paced game, so the difference might be which side can control the game to their style of basketball. Whichever team makes better decisions and gets more from its bench might also factor into who wins this game.

The Aggies will tipoff against the Tigers at Neville Arena at 8 p.m., where the game can be found live on the SEC Network.