Texas A&M Coach Bucky McMillan Makes Major McKenzie Mgbako Announcement

Earlier this week, head coach Bucky McMillan joined Andrew Monaco on the Aggies Basketball Hour, offering updates on the Texas A&M basketball program. The Aggies have recently struggled to produce offensively, resulting in their four-game losing streak during SEC play.

Before conference play even began, Texas A&M lost an integral part of the roster as Mackenzie Mgbako suffered a season-ending foot injury. During the Aggies Basketball Hour, McMillan offered some insight on the forward's injury progression.

"He's doing well, McMillan said on the Aggies Basketball Hour. "He's doing everything he's supposed to do and should be back this summer. I hate that fans didn't get to see how he was playing this summer. He looked like a first rounder."

Before going down for the season, Mgbako appeared in seven games and averaged 10.4 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.3 assists. He also averaged 18.7 minutes per game, making his impact on the court notable.

Aggies Could Return Key Contributors in 2026

Nov 25, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies forward Mackenzie Mgbako (21) attempts a three point basket during the first half against the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils at Reed Arena. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

After discussing Mgbako's recovery progression, McMillan also alluded to the fact that the Aggies have a chance to return some key pieces of their roster next season.

"We've got the opportunity to bring back guys who played keys minutes for us," McMillan told Monaco on the Aggie Basketball Hour. "Next year, we want to build around players who have been in it before."

With that line, it seems as though Mgbako is eyeing a return to the Aggies. Before transferring to Texas A&M, the forward appeared in 64 games for the Indiana Hoosiers and averaged between 25.1 and 27.0 minutes per game. That kind of experience is what McMillan wants in his basketball program.

For the Aggies' head coach, bringing back as many players from his current team should be an extremely high priority. While the program's recent stretch of games have been hard to watch, many understand that Texas A&M's ceiling is higher than most.

If he chooses to return to College Station, Mgbako could be a major role-player in Texas A&M's frontcourt. At 6-foot-9, 225 pounds, the forward has the size to be a matchup problem for many opposing programs, both in the SEC and across college basketball.

Mgbako also has the versatility to slide into multiple spots depending on how McMillan chooses to run his offense. The flexibility is exactly what the Aggies lacked during their recent rough pact in conference play. McMillan's comments on next year's roster makes one thing clear: the door is open for the Aggies to bring back a loaded roster next season.

While there's still a chance that Texas A&M can get hot at the right time in the remainder of the season, it's hard not to start thinking about who McMillan and his staff will return next season.

Recommended Articles