Why Texas A&M Basketball is Struggling Right Now

The Texas A&M Aggies had been rolling through the middle part of the season, scoring four straight conference wins, while sitting with a 17-4 record, and throughout their first eight SEC games had built a 7-1 conference record and sat alone at the top of the SEC standings.

However, the Aggies have hit a slump and are currently reeling, looking to find a way back to the form that had them rolling. After a quick start to SEC play, the Aggies have now lost four straight games to Alabama, Florida, Missouri, and, most recently, Vanderbilt. Texas A&M now sits with a 17-8 record and has fallen all the way down to No. 7 in the conference standings.

While there isn't just one justification for why head coach Bucky McMillan's squad is hitting a rough patch throughout the middle of the season and down the stretch of conference play, the Aggies' struggles boil down to several factors, and here's a look at a few.

Three-Point Shooting is Struggling

Texas A&M Aggies guard Rylan Griffen shoots a three point basket. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

The Aggies have not found the same production as they did early in the season from beyond the arc. In their last four games combined, the Aggies have shot under 40 percent from three-point range, with two of those games having had Texas A&M shoot under 30 percent from three.

In all four game the Aggies have gotten plenty of three-point attempts, shooting over 30 three-pointers in a trio of those losses, and in the one game they did not shoot over 30, Texas A&M shot 29 three-pointers. In a combined 127 attempts, the Aggies have only made 45 shots from beyond the arc.

Free-Throw Attempts Continue to Drop

Texas A&M Aggies guard Jacari Lane drives to the basket past Vanderbilt Commodores forward Devin McGlockton. | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

The Aggies throughout the season have done a very solid job attacking the paint, drawing fouls, and getting easy opportunities at the free-throw line. During a three-game stretch of their four consecutive victories, the Aggies frequently got to the free-throw line and were efficient in converting 51 of their 54 free-throw attempts.

Outside of the game against Alabama, where the Aggies shot a wild 28 free throws, in their last three losses, the free-throw numbers have decreased in every game, shooting 14-19 against Florida, 12-15 against Missouri and then 5-10 against Vanderbilt.

Production from Rubén Dominguez Has Dwindled

Texas A&M Aggies guard Ruben Dominguez takes a shot over Auburn Tigers guard Tahaad Pettiford. | John Reed-Imagn Images

Texas A&M had been getting consistent production out of guard Rubén Dominguez, with the guard being the Aggies' second-leading scorer; however, just like the Aggies, Dominguez has also struggled in their four recent losses.

In those four games, Dominguez is averaging just three points per game, with his highest scoring output being just five points. The guard has shot a very poor 20 percent from the field and even worse 11 percent from beyond the arc in the Aggies' four consecutive losses.