Texas A&M's Frontcourt Has a Major Opportunity for Cade Phillips

With Texas A&M basketball's 2026-2027 season just over the horizon, the Aggies have been hitting the ground running to prepare for a strong year in the Southeastern Conference. After being chosen to finish among the bottom of the league in 2025, head coach Bucky McMillan's debut campaign featured a sixth-place finish and a win in the NCAA tournament.

A large reason behind their previous success was thanks to forward Rashaun Agee, a journeyman whose presence was as imposing as it got, as he led the Aggies all the way to the Big Dance and himself to an All-SEC selection. But with his eligibility dried up and McMillan losing his 12th Man, the portal is where they have gone to replace his production.

And what better place to find a replacement than the very conference that has been competing at the highest level?

Enter Cade Phillips, a towering six-foot-nine forward ready to rise to prominence after coming over from Tennessee. But how does he compare to Agee, and what are the Aggies looking for from him? Let's dive in.

The Next 12th Man

Georgia center Somtochukwu Cyril (6) watches as Tennessee forward Cade Phillips (12) dunks the ball during a college basketball game between Tennessee and Georgia held at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center in Knoxville, Tenn., on Wednesday, January 15, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Apart from donning the same No. 12 jersey with the Aggies, Phillips shares a handful of key similarities fit to fill the void that Agee leaves behind. With the Volunteers, Phillips was a starter in his junior season, but was injured early and was kept sidelined for the entire season. However, his sophomore form is exactly what the Aggies want to see from him.

In 38 starts in the 2024-2025 season, Phillips had a stout 63% field-goal percentage, while adding in solid defense with 134 total rebounds and 33 blocks. While Agee's numbers with A&M were much higher all around, McMillan's style of basketball can make even the more defense-heavy players have a burst on the offensive.

It's likely to be the same case with Phillips, as another batch of touted transfers will be making their way to College Station as well. Getting the right level of synergy a season ago came with some growing pains, but with the Aggies' roster being made up almost entirely of newcomers, it was a rousing success, and perhaps this year can be more of the same.

Phillips will have a chance to anchor a star group of guards, with PJ Haggerty and Jordan Pope being among the top contributors to their respective teams, Kansas State and Texas, last year. Additionally, potential NBA Draft pick Mackenzie Mgbako will be returning to full strength and is the prototypical forward that McMillan likes to play the most minutes with.

But unlike Agee, Phillips won't usually be the motor for the A&M scoring engine, but rather a critical cog in its function. The Alabama native averaged just under five points per game to Agee's 14.6, so while his defense is a perfect contribution, the Aggies will need more to fill the scoring drop-off.

Regardless of Phillips' role as a starter or a rotational piece, McMillan is known for playing deep into his bench, and every player has their own niche in the greater scope of the game. So whether or not he is just complementing Mgbako's performance when he's out or taking his performance to a new level, key an eye out for what Phillips can bring to the court.

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