Here’s What Texas A&M’s Bucky McMillan Said That Caught Eyes Heading Into Year 2

Bucky Ball is set to return for the 2026-27 season with a Texas A&M roster appearing to be dangerously equipped for head coach Bucky McMillan’s fast-paced system.

Entering his second season with the Maroon and White, McMillan believes his roster has the size and playmaking ability to execute his system more effectively as he emphasized it in several of his comments at the podium in Birmingham, Alabama.

“I thought last year's group was able to play how we wanted to play, but we didn't have a lot of slashing and we were the smallest power four team in the country,” McMillan said. “We have more attackers. The later the season goes, it becomes a players' game, and you have to have players who can create advantages, and we have that plus positional size.”

Other Notable Remarks From SEC Media Days

Oct 14, 2026; Birmingham, AL, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Bucky McMillan speaks during the SEC Basketball Tipoff at Grand Bohemian Hotel Mountain Brook. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite the jump from high school basketball to the SEC, McMillan said the experience of coaching felt more familiar than he expected.

“It didn't feel any different than coaching a JV basketball game,” McMillan said. “It felt the same. That was surprising to me. The passion of the fans when you go into College Station, you just feel the Aggies. Every town has a unique culture to it, and that's why everybody should want to play in the SEC.”

McMillan credited his coaching staff with helping establish the team's identity and build chemistry heading into the season.

“Our staff is awesome,” McMillan said. “We have awesome staff chemistry. Most of them have been head coaches, and I've known them for a long time. TJ Cleveland was a point guard in this league and played our style. Frank Haith was the National Coach of the Year at Missouri. Kyle Keller was one of the best mid-major coaches at SFA. I've known Mitch Cole, Dave Good, and Warren Fitzpatrick forever. We've got a great staff that's aligned and has been in this league.”

The SEC is expected to feature several NCAA tournament contenders, leaving McMillan & Co. with the obstacles of preparing the Aggies for a brutal schedule.

“This year this league is about to be the best it's ever been,” McMillan said. “It will be right below the NBA. Every night will be a battle.”

McMillan did manufacture a well-built team with potential to go deep but must determine how all of the talent meshes together, especially after the departure of Rashaun Agee who was a physical force in the paint and sat as one of the biggest losses this roster had.

“Maybe it won't be the same production, but we have to have someone in that position where we know what we're going to get from that,” McMillan said. “I think we have players who are capable of doing that, but Rashaun's leadership is something we'll have to replace as well.”

Mackenzie Mgbako, the Indiana transfer is a name to monitor after he came to A&M averaging 12.2 points per game, shooting 43.7 percent from the field and 32.9 percent from three. His season was cut short last year but nothing stopped him from returning to the place he saw McMillan had a plan for him.

“This guy is really going to be a great player in this league if he stays healthy,” McMillan said. “He's stronger, can shoot it, and is leading us in rebounds. He's a special player and a special dude. He came to Texas A&M without knowing us, but he saw our plan for him, and he deserves to have a great year.”

With a roster better suited to McMillan’s fast-paced style, Texas A&M will look to build on last season and establish itself as a contender in the SEC. The Aggies open their season on Tuesday, November 3, against Alabama State at Reed Arena.

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