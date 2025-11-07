Texas A&M Guard Says Aggies Are Doing 'What Great Teams Do'
Week 1 of the coach Bucky McMillan era for Texas A&M basketball tipped off in the best way possible, as his promise of up-tempo fastbreak offense was honored with the Aggies scoring their most points in a game since 2017 in Thursday's win over 104-70 win over Texas Southern.
Even so, a bit of growing pains are still to be expected in a program that has seen a complete turnaround, as just one player remains for former head coach Buzz Williams' tenure. Moreover, not a single piece of the past coaching staff returned either, making McMillan's first year an experiment to say the least.
With that said, a dismal first half kept Texas Southern within striking distance of A&M, as the two teams headed into intermission with a 41-36 score in favor of the Aggies. However, guard Rylan Griffen was quite pleased with how he and his squad came out of break shooting the ball.
'Still a New Team'
Those following close to the A&M program have known the vast changes that have gone on in College Station with Williams' departure, as a roster, coaching staff and recruiting cycle had to be pieced together lightning-quick to get the season underway on schedule.
Now, two games into the season, Griffen has appreciated where the Aggies are given the circumstances.
"We're still a new team, a new coach and 14 new players," Griffen said. "All our coaches are new, so it's about getting used to each other. It's a long season and you're going to have ups and downs in the game, and the season."
The next half was a crushing rebound performance by the Aggies, as they buried the Tigers quickly and decisively with 63 second-half points.
"I'm happy that this team didn't let having a subpar first half dictate our energy and attitude on the bench," Griffen said. "It's just something that great teams do."
While the season still has plenty more challenges to navigate through, in the first two games of the season, A&M has put on full display that it is not afraid to flex its muscles, and that postseason contention is still squarely the goal in mind in the program.
The win over Texas Southern makes it the second victory of at least 30 points for McMillan and Co., while his famous 'Bucky Ball' style has seemed to work miracles in just a small handful of action at Reed Arena.