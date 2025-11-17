All Aggies

Texas A&M Improves To 3-0 After Incredible Performance By Ny'Ceara Pryor

The Aggies are 3-0 after defeating Kansas State 77-72.

Olivia Sims

South Carolina forward Ashlyn Watkins (2) gets a pass near Texas A & M forward Lauren Ware (32) during the first quarter of the SEC Women's Basketball Tournament game at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C. Friday, March 8, 2024.
South Carolina forward Ashlyn Watkins (2) gets a pass near Texas A & M forward Lauren Ware (32) during the first quarter of the SEC Women's Basketball Tournament game at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C. Friday, March 8, 2024. / Ken Ruinard / staff / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Aggies remain undefeated after beating Kansas State on its home court last Sunday, 77-72, which was led by an incredible performance from Ny'Ceara Pryor. The Aggies were able to stay in the game for all four quarters, as they only trailed the Wildcats for one minute.

Pryor was outstanding for the Aggies as she posted a team-high 24 points against the Wildcats, including a three-pointer, three made free throws, and shooting an impressive 10 of 15 from the field. She was also able to get under the basket with five total rebounds, as well as having six assists to end her day.

The Aggies started off the game quickly with a three-pointer from Fatsmata Janneh, who was able to end the day with 10 points and 6 rebounds. They were able to end the first quarter with a 15-13 lead over the Wildcats, taking all of the momentum into the second.

Second Quarter Dominance

Texas A&M Joni Taylo
Jan 9, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Joni Taylor disputes a call against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the first half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images / Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

Texas A&M dominated the second quarter as they outscored the Wildcats 26-15, as they showcased a lot of different players and shots. Jordan Webster got the second quarter going with a three-pointer, which was immediately followed by a three-pointer from Pryor that started to break the scoring open for the Aggies.

After allowing just five points in the start of the second quarter, the Aggies went on a heater as they were able to go up by 12 points. The A&M defense did not allow a Wildcat basket for over three minutes, while the A&M offense was able to put up nine straight points to extend the lead.

By the end of the half, the Aggies were completely in control of the game as they took a 41-28 lead into the locker room, with 20 minutes left to play.

The third quarter was filled with offense from both teams as 54 points were scored in just 10 minutes of play. The Wildcats were able to climb all the way back to make it just a three point game by the end of the third quarter, yet the Aggies still led 62-59.

With just one quarter left to play, the Wildcats tried to salvage the game in front of their own fans, yet the offense of the Aggies was too dominant as they were able to hit two three-pointers, three shots from the field and three free throws to solidify the win over Kansas State.

