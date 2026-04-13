Texas A&M's Jamie Vinson Announces Decision for Next Season

The Texas A&M Aggies officially have another piece of their roster in place for the 2026-27 college basketball season.

Per reports from TexAgs, Texas A&M big man Jamie Vinson will return to the Aggies for next season, giving Bucky McMillan another member of the frontcourt to work with. Texas A&M is also bringing back forward Zach Clemence for next year.

Vinson, an Austin native, started his career with the Texas Longhorns before transferring to Texas A&M last offseason. He played in 30 games with the Aggies while averaging 3.5 points and 2.3 rebounds on 53.8 percent shooting in 6.6 minutes per contest.

Jamie Vinson Could Be a Big Part of Texas A&M's Plans

Texas A&M Aggies forward Jamie Vinson attempts a three point basket during the second half against the Texas Longhorns at Reed Arena. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

In an offseason that's featuring some major roster turnover for Texas A&M, retaining Vinson is a notable move for the Aggies, as it shows they are confident in what he can bring to the table next year.

Vinson received limited action this past season and as a result, could have elected to transfer elsewhere in order to get playing time. But it's clear he trusts the plan that McMillan and the coaching staff have in place for him next year as he enters his junior season.

Vinson showed some nice flashes during his first season with Texas A&M. He scored a season-best 14 points on 6 of 6 shooting in a blowout win over Jacksonville in non-conference play before delivering a monster dunk in the road win over Texas, his former team, in what ended up being one of the highlights of the season.

He then had nine points and four rebounds in the crushing 100-97 road loss to Alabama in Tuscaloosa before seeing action in both of Texas A&M's NCAA Tournament games.

Vinson is the latest roster piece for the Aggies, who are losing multiple players to the transfer portal and eligibility. Texas A&M is saying goodbye to forward Rashan Agee along with guards Rylan Griffen, Ali Dibba and Jacari Lane while veteran guard Marcus Hill is looking to be granted an eligibility waiver for the 2026-27 campaign.

The Aggies are also losing guards Josh Holloway and Pop Isaacs along with forward Ruben Dominguez, all of whom entered the transfer portal.

But Texas A&M made up for these losses in a major way with the addition of Kansas State guard P.J. Haggerty, one of the top available players in the portal.

Expect the Aggies to make more moves as the offseason treads on.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.