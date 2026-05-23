Last December, Texas A&M men’s basketball head coach Bucky McMillan was candid about the Aggies’ schedule. “We got here late, so we just had to fill it with whatever was available.”

The schedule, like the roster, was a hodgepodge thrown together after McMillan took over for Buzz Williams, who signed with Maryland on April 1, 2025. This season, both get the attention and care they deserve as the Aggies prepare for 2026.

It was recently confirmed that Texas A&M would return to the Battle 4 Atlantis multi-team event (MTE) in 2026. The program announced another addition to its schedule against a familiar foe from its past.

Texas A&M Schedules Home-and-Home With TCU for 2026, 2027

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Bucky McMillan speaks to the media during a press conference ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Committed to quality non-conference opponents and rekindling legacy rivalries, Texas A&M men’s basketball issued a press release confirming the addition of a home-and-home series with the TCU Horned Frogs for the 2026 and 2027 seasons.

The Aggies will travel to Fort Worth, Texas, on Nov. 19 to face the Frogs at Schollmaier Arena. TCU will travel to College Station, Texas, in 2027 to play at Reed Arena for the first time.

The two programs have a historical rivalry. TCU men’s basketball was a member of the Southwest Conference (SWC) from 1923 to 1996, when the tenured conference folded. Texas A&M, similarly, was one of the founding members in 1914. However, the teams went their separate ways following the dissolution — Texas A&M joining the Big 12 and TCU the WAC.

TCU is currently a member of the Big 12 but joined the conference the same season that Texas A&M departed for the SEC. The two programs have played 106 times, though only twice since their days in the SWC. Texas A&M leads the series 56–50.

Texas A&M Aggies guard Rylan Griffen reacts during the second half against the Ole Miss Rebels at Reed Arena. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

The last time the two teams faced was on Dec. 12, 2020, and Dec. 11, 2021. They played a series of neutral-site games, the first in Fort Worth at Dickies Arena and the latter at the Toyota Center in Houston, home of the Houston Rockets. The Frogs won both games.

The Aggies will have a chance to get their first win over the Frogs since Feb. 25, 1995. The game was played in College Station at G. Rollie White Coliseum, Texas A&M's home before Reed Arena.

TCU has been successful in recent years. While it has never won the Big 12, the team is 199–138 under head coach Jamie Dixon and has made the NCAA Tournament in four of the last five seasons. The Frogs have reached the second round three times in that span.

Last season, Texas A&M played a road game against SMU, another former SWC foe. Oklahoma State was also briefly a member of the SWC, though the Cowboys left the conference in the 1920s. This will be the second season in a row that the Aggies have rekindled old rivalries in non-conference action.

How Much of Texas A&M’s 2026–27 Schedule Has Been Confirmed?

Texas A&M Aggies guard Pop Isaacs shoots the ball during the second half against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Gallagher-Iba Arena. | William Purnell-Imagn Images

At this point, the contest at TCU is the only confirmed date on Texas A&M’s 2026–27 schedule. While dates are uncertain, the Aggies know multiple games on next season's schedule, and more information will be released over time.

Texas A&M will complete the second game of a home-and-home series against Oklahoma State in 2026. The Aggies traveled to Stillwater, Okla., last season and will return to College Station to play the Cowboys.

Florida State is also on Texas A&M’s schedule; they will complete the second leg of a two-year neutral-site series. The two teams played in the Battle of the Bay in Tampa, Fla., at Benchmark International Arena, home of the NHL’s Tampa Bay Lightning. The location for the second game, which will be held in Texas, has not yet been announced.

The Battle 4 Atlantis will be another chance to add quality wins to the Aggies’ schedule. While Texas A&M originally intended to return to the Players Era Tournament, the program switched events and will travel to the Bahamas.

Virginia and Marquette will join A&M in a four-team, double-elimination tournament, a new format for the Battle 4 Atlantis. The fourth team in their bracket has not yet been announced.

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