Texas A&M's Mackenzie Mgbako Hit With Brutal Injury News

The Texas A&M Aggies men's basketball team is being dealt a major blow right before the start of SEC play.

Prior to Monday night's home game against Prairie View A&M, CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein reported that Texas A&M forward Mackenzie Mgbako will miss the remainder of the season due to a foot injury.

Mgbako, who transferred to Texas A&M this past offseason after two years at Indiana, appeared in seven games this season while averaging 10.4 points and 4.9 rebounds.

Mackenzie Mgbako Dealt With Injury to Start Season

Texas A&M Aggies forward Mackenzie Mgbako attempts a three point basket during the first half against the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils at Reed Arena. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Mgbako missed the first five games this season while dealing with a foot injury suffered during the offseason. It's unclear if this latest injury is a re-aggravation, but regardless, he will now have to wait until next season to take the court.

During SEC Media Days, Mgbako told reporters that he didn't want to rush himself back from the injury. He missed the start of the season as a precaution, but unfortunately it wasn't enough to prevent the coaching staff's worst fears.

“I’m ready man,” Mgbako said. “This is one of the injuries you never want to rush it, or put a timetable on it. As soon as my body feels good, I’m going to get back on the court.”

Mgbako was a highly sought-after player in the portal during the summer. He had two productive seasons as a starter at Indiana after being a five-star prospect and a McDonald's All-American coming out of high school.

The Aggies went 6-1 in games that Mgbako played in this season, with the only loss being an overtime defeat to a solid SMU team on Dec. 7. He scored a season-high 19 points in 17 minutes during Texas A&M's win over Mississippi Valley State on Nov. 25.

Mgbako said during SEC Media Days that he "put his trust" in Texas A&M head coach Bucky McMillan, as it's clear the hire played a difference in his decision to come to College Station.

“They were just supporting me with whatever I wanted to do, whether that be keep my name in the draft or come back,” Mgbako said. “They support me fully. A lot of genuine people. All of them are genuine on that staff. They were just with me through the whole way. ... Coach Bucky said he had it under control. So I just put my trust in him and it worked out for the best.”

Texas A&M will begin SEC play on Jan. 3 at home against the LSU Tigers.