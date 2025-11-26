Texas A&M Matches Best Start Under Joni Taylor in Win Over Colorado
Texas A&M defeated Colorado 59-46 on Wednesday to advance to 5-1 on the season, the Aggies' best start under Joni Taylor since the 2023-24 season. After suffering a last-second loss on Monday against UTA, the Aggies certainly bounced back with a statement win over the Buffs.
The Aggies were able to find the basket quickly as Janae Kent scored the first six points for the Maroon and White. Kent is one of the only three players who returned to A&M after a rough 10-19 season last year.
A&M was able to end the first quarter up 15-9 over a Colorado team who was on a four game winning streak before meeting the Aggies in Hawaii. All of their wins were by at least ten points, yet the Aggies came in and took care of business, beating them by 13.
Where Did The Aggies Success Come From?
The Aggies success came from Ny'Ceara Pryor, who led the team with 23 points in their win over the Buffs. She also was able to add on six rebounds and six assists, fully taking the game over and proving just how important she is on all sides of the ball.
By halftime, the Buffs were able to take the lead, 25-24, after a stellar performance from Zyanna Walker who had ten points, which showcased two three-pointers. In the second quarter, the Buffs were able to shoot 60 percent from the field compared to the Aggies' 26.7 percent.
The second half was all Aggies as they outscored the Buffs in both the third and fourth quarters, and showed some resilience. The Aggies were able to score 16 points in the third quarter to put them back in the lead, after improving their field goal shooting to 50 percent.
The fourth quarter is where the Aggies showed their true grit as they outscored the Buffs 19-9, with an excellent performance from Jordan Webster, who was able to find the basket from behind the arc and give the Aggies two vital three-pointers.
Freethrows were extremely important in the fourth quarter as the Aggies had nine freethrow attemps and they made eight of them. A big issue in the loss over UTA was shooting free throws, as the Aggies went 20 for 32 at the line.
After outscoring the Buffs 35-21 in the second half, the Aggies improved to 5-1 on the season, and ended the North Shore Showcase 2-1, before heading back to Reed Arena for the ACC/SEC challenge against Georgia Tech on December 3.