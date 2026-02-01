3 Takeaways From Texas A&M's Massive Win Over Georgia

Win No. 4 in a row came rather simple for Bucky McMillan and the Texas A&M Aggies in Athens against the Georgia Bulldogs Saturday afternoon, bringing their conference record to 7-1 following their 92-77 win.

The Maroon and White's offense got off to quite the start, quickly putting 20 points in between them and their opposition with a 22-2 run barely five minutes into the contest.

Rashaun Agee was again the leader on the floor for the Aggies, scoring yet another double-double with 18 points and 15 rebounds, and also led the team with seven assists during the win.

Three Takeaways

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Bucky McMillan looks on during the first half against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Reed Arena. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

With the road win bringing the Ags to 17-4 on the season, here are a few takeaways from the action.

Free Throws Consistency Continues To Show

The Texas A&M Aggies were again able to use the charity stripe to their advantage during the win, making 19 of their 20 attempted shots (95 percent).

It seems as though a change in coaching might have been what the Aggies needed in terms of free throw shooting, as the team has increased their free throw percentage by over six percent compared to last year under Buzz Williams.

The team is more aggressive under Bucky McMillan, resulting in more fouls being drawn, which means more free throw opportunities, and has led to more makes at the line, especially in this recent conference stretch.

An All-Around Masterpiece

With their 92 points scored Saturday, Texas A&M rose to fourth in the nation in terms of points scored per game, now averaging 91.8 in the 2025-26.

On the flip side, the Aggies were able to hold the Bulldogs, who are second in that same category with 92.3 points per game, to only 77 points, a true testament to how well the defense has shaped under McMillan as well, with Georgia only shooting 40 percent from the field and the Aggies winning the rebound battle 46-39 over the course of the game.

"It Ain't Over 'Til It's Over"

While the Aggies did jump out to a 22-2 lead a little over five minutes in the contest, the Bulldogs still did not go down easily in front of their home crowd at Stegeman Coliseum in Athens.

By the two-minute mark in the first half, the Bulldogs had pulled within three points of the lead, but the Maroon and White slowly pulled away with a 10-point lead at halftime.

And even in the second half, the Bulldogs again narrowed the lead and were able to pull within a single bucket of tying the game and even taking the lead with a three, but McMillan's Aggies were able to hold their own and won the game without ever surrendering the lead to Mike White's team.

The Aggies continue to hit the road in their conference slate as they stop in Tuscaloosa at Coleman Coliseum on Wednesday for a 6:00 PM matchup with the No. 23 Alabama Crimson Tide, a team that they were unable to pull a win against last season.