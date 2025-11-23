Texas A&M Starts Off North Shore Showcase With Much-Needed Win
Texas A&M traveled west to Hawaii for the North Shore Showcase as it started off with a win against VCU, Saturday night. The Aggies kicked off the weekend with a 78-66 win over VCU, a team that started off the season 3-1 before drawing the Maroon and White.
The Aggies were able to start off quick with an early 8-0 run over the Rams. The scoring sequence started out with four different Aggies, including Fatsmata Janneh, Ny’Ceara Pryor, Janae Kent and Lemyah Hylton.
In the first quarter, the Aggies were able to get to the free throw line five different times with the help of Pryor, Hylton and Kent, who gave the Aggies eight points from the free throw line.
Second Quarter Struggles To Second-Half Dominance
After putting 17 points on the board in the first quarter, the Aggies struggled in the second as they shot 28.6 percent from the field, including a rare 1 of 6 quarter from Pryor. They were still able to muster up 13 points, including a five-point performance from Kent.
With the Aggies struggling to find the basket, the Rams were able to add on 14 points as they went into halftime down 30-26 to A&M. With another half to play and the Aggies dominating the second half this season, they did just that coming out of the locker room at halftime.
Coming back after halftime, the Aggies certainly cleaned up their shooting as they shot 54.5 percent in the third quarter, yet the Rams also cleaned up their shooting as they shot 46.7 percent. With both teams shooting well, the Aggies were able to outscore the Rams 26-24, before the fourth quarter defense stepped up for A&M.
With one quarter left to play, the Aggies held on to a six-point lead, with a third quarter led by Kent, who had eight points. Kent finished the evening with 17 points, which showcased shooting 7 of 13 from the field and drilling one of two three-point shots.
The Aggie defense stepped up big in the first quarter as they only allowed three points through five minutes played, as they were able to add on 15 points of their own and completely blow the game open.
Texas A&M is set to take on UTA on Monday, November 24 at 4 p.m.