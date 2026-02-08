Texas A&M vs. No. 17 Florida Gators: Live Game Updates, Box Score

The Texas A&M Aggies had their four-game conference winning streak came to a screeching halt at the hands of Nate Oats and the Alabama Crimson Tide Wednesday night, losing 100-97 in a back-and-forth matchup that didn't see either team hold a double-digit lead the entire contest.

Now, the Aggies get a chance at redemption and a ranking when they host the No. 17 Florida Gators in a weekend showdown at Reed Arena in College Station.

The two teams currently hold 7-2 conference records and sit atop the SEC rankings, with this game serving as more than just a tiebreaker, as the momentum for the remainder of the season heading into the SEC and NCAA Tournament riding on this game.

Aggies vs. Gators

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Bucky McMillan looks on during the first half against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Reed Arena. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

The Aggies come into the matchup with a 17-5 season record, led by senior forward Rashaun Agee, who has been a double-double machine as of late, averaging 14.2 points and 8.7 rebounds per game.

A&M's other conference loss came against the No. 24 Tennessee Volunteers on the road in Knoxville in an 87-82 contest in their fourth SEC game.

Florida's two losses came via a two-point 76-74 loss to the Missouri Tigers in the conference opener as well as a 76-67 loss to the Auburn Tigers.

The Gators have redeemed themselves dutifully since then, defeating the South Carolina Gamecocks and the very team that just defeated Texas A&M, the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The two teams tip off from Reed Arena at 7:30 PM, and be sure to check back here at that time for live updates as the action unfolds.

Follow below for live updates as the game progresses.

Box Score

1st Half 2nd Half No. 17 Florida 13 Texas A&M 3

1st Half

15:55, Florida 8, Texas A&M 2

The Gators show why they are the reigning national champions early, using a 7-0 run in just two minutes to build a six-point lead early on, while the Aggies struggle to hit a shot early on, just 1-for-9 right now.

11:41, Florida 11, Texas A&M 2

Not a lot of offense from either team, and the Aggies have been held scoreless for the past six-and-a-half minutes.

7:52, Florida 13, Texas A&M 3

The Aggies have made a free throw, but have still not made a field goal in nearly 10 minutes, as the Gators also continue to struggle offensively.

3:50, Florida 26, Texas A&M 12

The offense has finally come alive for both teams, but Florida has made four of their last shots and have pulled away from the Aggies early on.

Halftime, Florida 30, Texas A&M 19

The dismal first half of offense comes to an end, and the Aggies have made one of 14 three-pointers through one half so far and starting the game going 1-for-27 from the field.

Yet somehow, the Gators are only up by 11.