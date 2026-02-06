How to Watch Texas A&M Aggies Basketball vs. Florida Gators

The Texas A&M Aggies suffered a heartbreak during the midweek, losing a three-point contest on the road against the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Now they will look to get back to their winning ways in a battle for the top spot in the SEC standings. The Aggies will host the Florida Gators, who are both tied with a 7-2 record in conference play, and will be a critical matchup as they enter their final stretch of games.

Here is how to watch the Aggies battle it for the number one spot in the conference.

How to Watch Texas A&M vs. Florida

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Bucky McMillan reacts during the second half against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Coleman Coliseum. | David Leong-Imagn Images

Who: Texas A&M Aggies 17-5 (7-2 in SEC) vs. Florida Gators 16-6 (7-2 in SEC)

Texas A&M Aggies 17-5 (7-2 in SEC) vs. Florida Gators 16-6 (7-2 in SEC) What: 10th conference game of the season for both teams

10th conference game of the season for both teams When: Saturday, February 7 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, February 7 at 7:30 p.m. Where: Reed Arena (College Station, Texas)

Reed Arena (College Station, Texas) TV/Streaming: SEC Network

SEC Network Radio: 1620 AM/94.5 FM, TAMU Sports Network, SiriusXM 382

1620 AM/94.5 FM, TAMU Sports Network, SiriusXM 382 Radio Announcers: Andrew Monaco (play-by-play), John Thornton (Color Analyst)

Andrew Monaco (play-by-play), John Thornton (Color Analyst) Last Season: The Aggies finished last season with a 23-11 record, including an 11-7 finish in the SEC and would be eliminated in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The Gators would finish with a 36-4 record, and would win the SEC en route to a National Championship.

The Aggies finished last season with a 23-11 record, including an 11-7 finish in the SEC and would be eliminated in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The Gators would finish with a 36-4 record, and would win the SEC en route to a National Championship. Series History: The Aggies are 9-11 all time against the Gators, and 6-8 in conference games against one another. The Aggies are currently on a two-game losing streak.

Meet the Coaches

Florida Gators head coach Todd Golden directs his team against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the second half at Colonial Life Arena. | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

Bucky McMillan, Texas A&M: McMillan is in his first year as the head coach for the Aggies and he spent the last five seasons as the Samford head coach, leading them to an NCAA Tournament appearance and one NIT Appearance. He played college basketball from 2002-2006 at Alabama Birmingham-Southern.

Todd Golden, Florida: Golden is in his fourth season as the head coach for the Gators and was named a finalist for the Naismith Coach of the Year after leading the Gators to their first national championship since 2007. He has amassed an overall record of 92-39 with the Gators and played four years at Saint Mary's from 2004-2008.

What to Know About the Gators

Florida Gators forward Thomas Haugh (10) dunks the ball over Alabama Crimson Tide guard Latrell Wrightsell Jr. (3) and Alabama Crimson Tide center Charles Bediako (14) during the second half at Exactech Arena. | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

The Gators are the reigning national champions, and after reloading their roster following their run, they have found their footing and look the part once again as one of the most dangerous teams in the country.

They are 19th in points per game, averaging 86.3 per contest, but where they are really dangerous is on the boards. They are the number one rebounding team in the country, averaging 46 per game. Center Rueben Chinyelu is the team's leading rebounder with 11.3 per game, followed closely by Alex Condon with 8.1.

If the Aggies can take advantage of the Gators' defensive mishaps, they can pull this one out, as Golden's team allowed 71.4 points per game, which is 90th in the country.

