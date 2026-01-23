Texas A&M Women’s Basketball Reaches Unfortunate Milestone

It's safe to say that Texas A&M women's basketball has seen their fair share of turbulence during SEC conference play. After starting the season 7-2 in out-of-conference play, the Aggies have lost five of their first six games against league opponents.

The program's recent struggles reached it's peak last night as Texas A&M suffered their third-straight loss, this time by a score of 98-54 to the No. 6 LSU Tigers. It was also the Aggies' third loss in a row by a margin of 40 or more points.

Texas A&M women’s basketball is on a historic stretch, losing their third straight game by 40+ points for the first time in program history.



The only other time I could find A&M lost three games by 40+ points in a single season was 1976-77 pic.twitter.com/agwNui4d9v — Tyler Shaw (@TylerShawSports) January 23, 2026

According to KBTX Sports Director Tyler Shaw, Texas A&M's 44-point loss puts the program in rare company—though not for the right reasons. With an overall record just barely over .500 at 8-7, members of the 12th Man, particularly on social media, has started to voice its concerns about the program's trajectory.

A Historically Difficult Stretch During Conference Play

Jada Richard 30, LSU Tigers Womens Basketball takes on the Kentucky Wildcats. Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026. | SCOTT CLAUSE / USATODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As for how we got to this point, the explanation is less about collapse and more about context. The SEC, especially in the past few years, has separated itself from the field in terms of competition within the conference. Currently there are nine SEC programs ranked inside the AP Top-25. There are also four SEC programs ranked inside the top-6.

When the majority of your conference is ranked, you're bound to run into a tough stretch or two during league play. While Texas A&M's past three losses have been more one-sided than their previous shortcomings this season, they've also come against some of the best teams in the sport.

The Aggies' past three losses have come against No. 5 Vanderbilt, No. 4 Texas, and No. 6 LSU. If a college football or college basketball team faced this type of gauntlet in the middle of the season, many would call it the toughest three-game stretch in the history of college athletics.

But while the Aggies have faced some extremely tough opponents recently, it still doesn't excuse the level of play on the court. While Texas A&M wasn't necessarily favored against the Commodores, Longhorns, or Tigers, many fans are likely scratching their heads at the margin of defeat in the past two weeks.

In this case, the team statistics certainly provide evidence as to why head coach Joni Taylor's program has struggled to find its footing against SEC competition. The Aggies are shooting just 37 percent from the field and just over 26 percent from the three-point line. When you're making under a third of your shots from beyond the arc, especially in women's basketball where perimeter play reigns supreme, the blueprint for success becomes unclear.

