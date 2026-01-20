What Bucky McMillan Attributes to Texas A&M's Recent SEC Success

When Texas A&M basketball went through an abrupt coaching change, there were not many expectations as to what would come within the first year under a new program boss. Not to mention the Aggies bringing in a new coach from outside the power conferences.

So when head coach Bucky McMillan changed not only the roster, but the identity of the program, the future of A&M and its basketball trajectory hung in the balance of what the "Bucky Ball" style would bring.

Well, after defeating their rival Texas Longhorns in Austin and having just one loss in the Southeastern Conference, McMillan proudly boasted how his team is coming together of his players that have never before taken the court as a whole unit before the season.

Reps + Continuity = Open Playbook

Jan 17, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies forward Rashaun Agee (12) moves the ball against Texas Longhorns center Matas Vokietaitis (8) during the first half at Moody Center. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

Veteran forward Rashaun Agee is among the players who have burst onto the scene, as his performance against Texas was good for his eighth double-double of the year. The USC transfer is a major piece of the A&M offense that ranks third in the conference in points per game with 91.9.

After dominating the Longhorns for the better part of the whole second half, McMillan had high praise for his players and how they have come together to open up the full extent of their playbook.

"With all new players, they keep getting better and better at knowing each other," McMillan said. "And with all new players the play packages are really small. But as we've gone on and gotten more practice, we can get more in that will help us win games."

It's no secret that the Aggies had to get used to playing together in the Maroon and White, as all but one of their 2025-2026 players were coming in from other schools. But like riding a bike or driving a vehicle, getting used to being in the saddle is what's needed to understand the other kinds of folks on the road.

"Not one player on this team is running a play that they did last year," McMillan said. "So now we are getting that continuity you got to have to run multiple positions and to keep executing."

After braving two straight SEC road games, the Aggies will return to Reed Arena to have back-to-back conference games to round out their January home slate. While there is still a gauntlet of league play left ahead for McMillan's crew, there is reason to hope that he can keep A&M on track to make a push for the postseason.