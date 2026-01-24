What Happened Last Time Texas A&M Played South Carolina?

About a year ago was the last time Texas A&M took on South Carolina in basketball.

The outcome in that 2025 matchup was in favor of the Aggies, 76-72 against the Gamecocks. One of the Aggies' best players of last season, guard Wade Taylor, shot his way past the Gamecocks with 25 points at Colonial Life Arena.

In that matchup last season, the Aggies led for 38 minutes but nearly lost it in the final minutes, but found a way to generate enough offense and defense to hold off a coach Lamont Paris program.

At that time, South Carolina was without an SEC win and moved to 0-12 in conference play. That number this season has grown to two wins, with the Aggies at five wins and one loss.

Team Stats

Forward Henry Coleman and Taylor kept A&M in the lead for a majority of the game, combining for 37 points. Forward Andersson Garcia and Coleman led the team in the rebounding category, where they accumulated 13 boards combined.

For South Carolina, the leading scorer was Collin Murray-Boyles, who recorded 22 points in 16 minutes, going 11 of 16 from the field. His two teammates, Jamarii Thomas and Zachary Davis, added another 27 points to keep the offense within striking distance, making six threes off of 16 attempts.

In the first half, the Aggies outscored the Gamecocks 44-36 before being outscored in the final period 36-32. Knocking down free throws was a huge reason for flying out of Columbia, South Carolina, as 21 of the 30 attempts were made, compared to the Gamecocks' 10.

Winning the rebound and turnover battle was another area A&M dominated, giving South Carolina issues. A&M committed 10 turnovers while reeling in 32 rebounds compared to South Carolina’s 12 turnovers and 29 rebounds.

Behind the arc, the Gamecocks were able to make 12 3-pointers, which was only one more than what the Aggies had off of 23 attempts.

From the field, former head coach Buzz Williams guided his team to shoot 45 percent, which was equivalent to Paris’s team. From behind the arc, A&M finished 48 percent from three while South Carolina was only 39 percent.

Going into Saturday’s matchup, coach Bucky McMillan realized that A&M hasn’t won in the last four matchups at Reed Arena against South Carolina and spoke on the importance of his team and the 12th Man showing up.

“This is a very good team,” McMillan said. “A team that has beat us four times in a row in here. We got to come in here like underdogs. We got to have everybody get in here. We need our students here.”