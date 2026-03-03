How To Watch Texas A&M Basketball vs. Kentucky

It’s officially March, so it means that basketball means so much more, and it just means more in the SEC.

This Tuesday, Texas A&M collides with Kentucky in a game that will draw the attention of several programs across the conference, as it has a lot of impact on what the seeding in the SEC Tournament could look like.

Here’s how to watch another great matchup.



How To Watch Texas A&M vs Kentucky

Who: Texas A&M Aggies 19-10 (9-7 SEC) vs. Kentucky Wildcats 19-10 (10-6 SEC)

What: 17th conference game of 2025-26 season for both rosters

When: Tuesday, March 3 at 6 p.m.

Where: Reed Arena (College Station, Texas)

TV/Streaming: ESPN2 (Tom Hart, Jimmy Dykes)

Radio: 1620 AM/94.5 FM

Radio Announcers: Andrew Monaco (play-by-play), John Thornton (color analyst)

Last Season: A&M concluded with a 23-11 record (11-7 SEC play) and advanced to the Round of 32 before dropping its matchup vs Michigan. Kentucky wrapped up its season at 24-12 (10-8 SEC play) with the season wrapping up in the Sweet 16 vs Tennessee.

Series History: The Wildcats lead the all-time series 12-6 with a 5-3 away record. Last time both schools faced off, the Aggies lost 81-69.

Meet the Coaches

Bucky McMillan: This is the first season that Bucky McMillan is the head coach in Aggieland. He only inherited one returning player from last season’s roster and had to reconstruct nearly the entire roster. He is not a stranger to playing in March as he took his previous program, the Samford Bulldogs, to the NCAA Tournament. Now, he’s trying to do something he’s never done. Win the SEC Tournament and cut down the nets in the National Championship Game.

Mark Pope: It is the second season that Mark Pope has been the leader of Big Blue after the departure of former head coach John Calipari. In his short time in Lexington, Kentucky, Pope has taken the Wildcats to the NCAA Tournament one time and twice while he was the head coach at BYU.

Interesting Statistics to Know About Kentucky Basketball

The Wildcats are currently fighting to have a top-four seed in the SEC Tournament in Nashville, Tennessee, with a week left in the regular season. As it stands, they have the No. 3 defense in the SEC, averaging 72.6 points per game, and are also No. 3 in opponent field-goal percentage.

Their most recent game was against No. 25 Vanderbilt at home, where they secured the 91-77 win to solidify their chances in March Madness. As a unit, the team is shooting 46.8 percent from the field, 35 percent from downtown, and 72.6 percent from the free-throw line.

One of the areas the Aggies hope to do better than the Wildcats is in the rebounding and assist categories. The Wildcats are posting 38.1 rebounds per game and 16 assists. A couple of other categories they are sneaky good at are getting blocks and steals, with 4.4 blocks and 7.2 steals.

Both teams are in for a hard-fought battle in a game each squad would like for different reasons.