Where Texas A&M Stands in SEC Tournament Bracket

The entire picture for the SEC Tournament is officially official as Texas A&M clinched a single bye with its opponent unknown at the moment.

What is known is that the Aggies will be the No. 6 seed in the conference tournament and will await the winner of the Oklahoma vs. South Carolina matchup, which will take place on Wednesday, March 11, at 8:30 p.m.

A&M could have finished as good as the five seed or as low as the nine seed, so taking the six seed is a good slot to start Year 1 under head coach Bucky McMillan.

Thursday, March 12, at 8:30 p.m. on the SEC Network will be when A&M tips off, but the preparation is very limited because it gets to lounge back a day to see what happens the day before.

If the Aggies were to defeat either the Sooners or Gamecocks, Texas A&M would draw a matchup with the Razorbacks on Friday, March 13, at 8:30 p.m. on the SEC Network.

SEC Tournament Bracket

All 16 SEC basketball programs will participate in the tournament at Bridgestone Arena, with hopes of cutting down the nets on Championship Sunday. Four teams clinched a double bye in the bracket: Florida, Vanderbilt, Alabama, and Arkansas.

The Gators received the No. 1 overall seed with the Commodores drawing the No. 4 seed on that side of the bracket. Then, the Crimson Tide earned the No. 2 seed while the Razorbacks got the No. 3 seed on the other side of the bracket.

Then, the teams that received a single bye were Missouri, Tennessee, Georgia, and A&M.

The Tigers received the No. 8 seed, with the Volunteers being the No. 5 seed. The Bulldogs earned the No. 7 seed, while the Aggies secured the No. 6 seed.

There’s a batch of programs that drew the unlucky hand of cards, playing on the first day of the tournament: No. 16 LSU taking on No. 9 Kentucky, and No. 13 Mississippi State taking on No. 12 Auburn, which is a bubble team right now. Additionally, No. 15 Ole Miss draws a highly-anticipated contest against No. 10 Texas, another bubble team, while No. 14 South Carolina faces No. 11 Oklahoma.

If any of the teams make it to the semifinals, that takes place on Saturday, March 14 at 12 p.m. on ESPN, followed by the other game 25 minutes after the conclusion of the first game on ESPN as well, which is capped off with the championship game scheduled for 12 p.m. on Sunday, March 15.