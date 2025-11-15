All Aggies

2 Texas A&M Stars Injured Late vs. South Carolina

The Aggies are in the midst of an epic comeback.

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) celebrates with wide receiver Ashton Bethel-Roman (3) after a play during the second half against the Louisiana State Tigers at Tiger Stadium.
Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) celebrates with wide receiver Ashton Bethel-Roman (3) after a play during the second half against the Louisiana State Tigers at Tiger Stadium. / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Texas A&M Aggies are down one of their many dynamic pass catchers after an explosive play late in the third quarter against the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Texas A&M fell into a seemingly insurmountable hole early against South Carolina, going into halftime down 30-3. All hope seemed to be lost, and nothing the Aggies were doing was working. After halftime, quarterback Marcel Reed came back looking like his usual self and was poised to lead the Aggies to an epic comeback.

Late in the third quarter, Reed connected with wide receiver Ashton Bethel-Roman on a 76-yard bomb that looked like it was destined for a touchdown. Around South Carolina’s 20-yard line, Bethel-Roman got tripped up by a shoestiring tackle and immediately reached for his ankle and has yet to return to action.

Early in the fourth, the Texas A&M running back Rueben Owens II picked up a gain of seven yards but quickly reached for his leg before exiting. He had been struggling, totaling just 28 yards on eight attempts.

Can the Aggies Complete the Comeback?

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed
Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) scrambles during the second half against the Louisiana State Tigers at Tiger Stadium. / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Heading into halftime, Reed looked like a shell of his usual Heisman Trophy candidate self. He had been forcing passes and has had multiple juggled by defenders and dropped, narrowly avoiding interceptions left and right. Reed was sacked multiple times, with one being a strip sack that was returned for a South Carolina touchdown.

Late in the first half, Reed’s luck ran out as he threw back-to-back interceptions. The Aggies also could not get anything on the ground, totaling -9 yards going into the half.

To open the second half, Reed and the Aggies came out ripping. Three touchdown passes to three separate receivers put the Fightin’ Farmers within striking distance, and have the comeback still very-much attainable.

Bethel-Roman has been a phenomenal third option for the Aggies, recording 242 yards and two touchdowns on the season. With sure hands and blazing speed, he will be missed by the A&M offense if he has to sit out significant time.

Losing Owens would be a massive hit for A&M, especially considering the injury to Le’Veon Moss sustained earlier in the year. Owens has led the Aggies in rushing most of the year, recording over 542 yards with 6.0 yards per carry and five touchdowns. Until an update is released on his status, expect running backs EJ Smith and Jamarion Morrow to fill the void left by the two injured stars.

Published
