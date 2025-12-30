Texas A&M QB Set to Enter Transfer Portal

The transfer portal has seen plenty of departures this offseason for Texas A&M football, with backup quarterback Miles O'Neill being the latest Maroon and White player on the search for a new home, per On3's Hayes Fawcett. A native of Massachusetts, O'Neill saw limited action in two years in College Station.

His departure could mostly be attributed to the incoming arrival of quarterback Helaman Casuga, a talented true freshmen who is ready to bring the Islands of Hawaii to the Lone Star State. With that, O'Neill would be facing a tough quarterback battle for the backup role behind starter Marcel Reed.

O'Neill still holds on to three years of eligibility and will be eager to land in a place that could use his talents from the get-go.

Starting Potential

Sep 6, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Miles O'Neill (16) with the football during the second half against the Utah State Aggies at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Sean Thomas-Imagn Images | Sean Thomas-Imagn Images

While O'Neill had very limited action as previously mentioned, he had moments where he showed off the potential he has to be a starting quarterback in deep college football world. When filling in for an injured Reed against Utah State, he linked up with wide receiver Mario Craver for a fantastic 72-yard bomb.

The touchdown was shortly after he was hit while throwing which resulted in an interception, and he threw a second pick in his third appearance of the season when a deep ball was intercepted by Samford. The deep ball is a strength for the young passer, but he will need further development to blend accuracy to his undeniable talent.

The 6-5, 220-pounder arrived in Aggieland as part of the 2023 recruiting class and was rated as a three-star prospect according to 247 Sports. In his senior season, he posted a record of 8-1 as a starter as he completed 106 of 147 pass attempts for 2,151 yards with 20 touchdowns and five interceptions. He also added 93 yards on the ground.

Now in the transfer portal, the Aggies will be down a quarterback familiar with their system of offense and while Casuga presents himself a potential starter in the future, a transfer portal quarterback will be wise to grab when the time is right.

With the measurables and talent to make an impact at a Power 4 program, there is a chance to see O'Neill competing for a starting job outside of the Southeastern Conference. He is now the eighth A&M player to announce his intention to play elsewhere at the start of the 2026 season and just the second offensive player to do so.