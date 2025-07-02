2025 Texas A&M Football Position Preview: Cornerbacks
The Texas A&M Aggies had a solid defense last year. It may not have seemed like it in every game, but the Maroon and White defense was still a fearsome unit in the 2024 season.
But a lot of people can agree that the Aggie defense simply just ran out of steam towards the end of the year in both the passing and rushing games.
And it all started when the team collapse happened, the game against the South Carolina Gamecocks, when the South Carolina offense completely annihilated the Aggie defense both ways.
The 2025 Texas A&M Cornerbacks
Knowing that the defense needed an upgrade, Mike Elko and the Texas A&M coaches put on a successful offseason of recruiting and transfer portal work, and now that the returning starters have a full season of Elko and Jay Bateman's schemes under them, the Aggie cornerbacks should be set for a lockdown 2025 year.
With that being said, here's a look at some of the starters at cornerback for the Aggies in the 2025 season.
Will Lee III, senior
"The Blanket" is back.
Lee announced back at the beginning of the offseason that he would be returning to College Station for his senior year, much to the delight of the 12th Man faithful.
The transfer from Kansas State tallied 42 total tackles, one forced fumble against South Carolina, and two interceptions in the 2024 season, the second one being a 93-yard pick-six against the Texas Longhorns that served as the only score for the Aggies in the 17-7 loss.
Lee will look to build his draft stock as he enters his final year of college in 2025.
Julian Humphrey, redshirt junior
Mike Elko's shiny new toy from Georgia, Humphrey tallied 10 tackles in his second year in Athens, including one solo tackle and two passes defended in the Bulldogs' regular season game against the Longhorns.
Humphrey's speed will keep him locked onto a receiver's hip at all times and should establish him as a premier corner in Elko's defensive scheme.
Dezz Ricks, redshirt sophomore
Also returning to College Station is the Norfolk, VA native Ricks.
In 2024, the sophomore recorded 20 total tackles (17 solo) and an interception in the 21-17 win over the Arkansas Razorbacks, where he tacked on five solo tackles in the same game, his season-high.
Ricks was one of the corners that had troubles in coverage late in the season, allowing a lot of big gain plays that ended up being detrimental to the Aggie season, but with a full offseason of work, expect a big comeback from Ricks this season.