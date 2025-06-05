All Aggies

Texas A&M Aggies’ Star Linebacker Played Through Injury, Mike Elko Reveals

During the SEC Spring Meetings, Elko revealed that a major injury happened on the opening drive against Notre Dame.

Diego Saenz

Oct 5, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Scooby Williams (0) defends in coverage in the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images.
Oct 5, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Scooby Williams (0) defends in coverage in the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images. / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
In Week 1 of 2024, the Texas A&M Aggies opened up their season against Notre Dame in a packed Kyle Field with the 12th Man at full force.

Mike Elko’s stint in Aggieland officially begins as head coach, and the start couldn’t have been better. The Aggies shut down the Irish on the opening drive, led by linebackers Taurean York and Scooby Williams. 

Everything seemed fine. At least, that’s what we thought.

Nov 23, 2024; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Scooby Williams (0) tackles Auburn Tigers quarterback Payton Thorne (1) during the fourth quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-Imagn Images / John Reed-Imagn Images

During the SEC Spring Meeting, Elko announced that something major had taken place on that first defensive drive.

"One of the things that we didn't tell anybody about Scooby (Williams) because you can't tell this story is that on the first drive of the Notre Dame game, he tore his meniscus."

Despite the injury, Scooby never missed a beat and no one suspected a thing.

In 419 snaps, the Florida transfer tallied 43 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, one interception, one fumble recovery, four pass breakups, and three quarterback hurries. It was a continuation of his breakout 2023 campaign at Florida, where he logged 53 tackles, two forced fumbles, and a sack in 10 starts.

His return, alongside York, gives A&M one of the most experienced linebacker tandems in the SEC, a critical boost for a defense looking to improve in year two under Elko. Last season, the Aggies ranked fifth-worst in the conference in rushing defense, allowing 135.2 yards per game and four yards per carry. The scoring defense hung around the middle of the pack, giving up 21 points per contest.

Fully healthy this time around, Scooby will look to put up his best season yet as Elko’s year two gets underway.

The Aggies will need Scooby at his best to navigate a grueling schedule that features showdowns with Florida, South Carolina, LSU, and archrival Texas.

